The cold storm currently moving through the Napa Valley and the greater Bay Area will stick around a little longer.

The National Weather Service extended its freeze warning for interior areas of another 24 hours into Friday, according to update issued just before 5 a.m. Thursday. The warning includes both valleys and mountains in the North Bay, as well as the Sonoma County coast.

A winter storm warning now lasts until 9 a.m. Friday, with snow still expected at elevations above 1,500 to 2,000 feet.

Rain and snow showers will become more widespread Thursday evening into Friday at lower elevations, with a 10% chance of thunderstorms Thursday into Friday, according to the weather service.

At Napa County Airport, between three-quarters to one inch of rain was expected Thursday night, with the possibility of a thunderstorm and small hail, the weather service reported.