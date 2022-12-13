 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Freeze warnings issued this week for Napa County, North Bay

Frost in Napa

The National Weather Service has issued overnight freeze warnings for Napa County from Wednesday into Sunday.

 Register file photo

The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for Wednesday morning for the North Bay, southern Monterey County and in San Benito County.

For the North Bay — particularly the Napa, Santa Rosa and San Rafael areas — the warning will be in effect overnight and each morning through Sunday.

The freeze warning issued early Tuesday morning calls for temperatures to be between 25 and 32 degrees.

Temperatures in San Benito and southern Monterey counties will be slightly warmer beginning Thursday morning, but frost is still possible overnight through Sunday.

San Francisco and the Big Sur area will be spared the coldest temperatures, with Tuesday and Wednesday morning expected to be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

The rest of the Bay Area is under a less-severe freeze watch, with low temperatures expected in the mid- to upper 30s Wednesday morning. Conditions should warm slightly from Thursday morning onward.

