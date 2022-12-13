Freeze warnings issued this week for Napa County, North Bay

The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for Wednesday morning for the North Bay, southern Monterey County and in San Benito County.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
For the North Bay — particularly the Napa, Santa Rosa and San Rafael areas — the warning will be in effect overnight and each morning through Sunday.
The freeze warning issued early Tuesday morning calls for temperatures to be between 25 and 32 degrees.
Temperatures in San Benito and southern Monterey counties will be slightly warmer beginning Thursday morning, but frost is still possible overnight through Sunday.
San Francisco and the Big Sur area will be spared the coldest temperatures, with Tuesday and Wednesday morning expected to be in the upper 30s to low 40s.
The rest of the Bay Area is under a less-severe freeze watch, with low temperatures expected in the mid- to upper 30s Wednesday morning. Conditions should warm slightly from Thursday morning onward.
People are also reading…
PHOTOS: This Week in Napa Valley, Dec. 9
Christmas in Bethlehem, a "living Nativity" production debuting this year at Grace Church Napa Valley. This elaborate production features chur…
Register readers are sharing their recommendations for holiday light displays worth checking out in Napa Valley. We look forward to sharing yo…
Napa Valley dogs are getting into the spirit of the season.
The rain held off and large crowds packed downtown sidewalks as Calistoga staged the Upvalley city's annual Lighted Tractor Parade on Saturday night.
Cristian G. Maldonado of Trini’s Catering LLC is cooking up something good. Take a look here.
See anyone you know? Faces and Places features photos from family celebrations, community events, winning moments and personal achievement.