Fremont Fire contained in Sonoma County, no injuries reported

No injuries or structure damage were reported after a 116-acre vegetation fire in rural Sonoma County was corralled Thursday morning after nearly 17 hours, Cal Fire reported.

Firefighters contained the Fremont Fire a short distance west of the Napa County border at 7:09 a.m., the state firefighting agency said in an announcement on its website. The blaze had broken out at about 2:25 p.m. Tuesday off Highway 12/121 between Napa Road and Haire Lane, in open fields southeast of Nicholson Ranch, and produced a smoke plume that was visible to the east in the city of Napa.

Some firefighters remained at the site Thursday to deal with remaining hot spots, according to Cal Fire spokesperson Tyree Zander. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Thirteen Cal Fire engines were sent to the scene, along with six engines from Sonoma County agencies and three from Marin County, Zander said earlier. Two helicopters and five air attack planes also joined in the firefighting effort.

Authorities asked drivers to avoid the area Wednesday while firefighting was under way, but no evacuation order was issued.