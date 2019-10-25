Nearly 1,600 Browns Valley Pacific Gas and Electric Company customers lost power in an unplanned outage Friday morning.
The incident was independent of the public safety power shutoffs that are expected to begin Saturday afternoon to reduce wildfire threats during a period of windy weather with low humidity levels.
You have free articles remaining.
PG&E is still looking into a cause, but power first went out shortly before 8 a.m., said utility spokesperson Deanna Contreras. Power was restored by 9:15 a.m.