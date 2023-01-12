Friends, colleagues toast departing Napa County Supervisor Diane Dillon

ST. HELENA — Friends and colleagues gathered Sunday in St. Helena to celebrate the life and career of outgoing District 3 Supervisor Diane Dillon.

“No public servant has worked harder and more diligently for her constituents than Diane,” said retired Napa County Superior Judge Diane Price, Dillon’s longtime friend and fellow St. Helena resident.

The event was held at the Native Sons Hall and emceed by state Sen. Bill Dodd, who served with Dillon on the Board of Supervisors for 12 years.

“We voted the same way on 98% of the issues … and there was a couple percent where we didn’t agree,” the Napa Democrat said. “But it was never personal. Politics has gotten so personal today, which is very sad, but Diane was always the consummate professional.”

Dodd first introduced Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, who’d planned to fly home for the weekend but had to stay in Washington, D.C. due to a late-night Speaker of the House election.

Thompson joined Sunday’s celebration by video call as his chief of staff Brad Onorato presented Dillon with a Congressional resolution honoring her 20 years of public service. Thompson praised Dillon as a dedicated public servant who has guided her Upvalley district through fires, floods and earthquakes.

Thompson said Dillon has often traveled to Washington to testify in House hearings on issues like Native American gaming and environmental preservation, as well as to lobby on behalf of Napa County.

A fifth-generation Napa Valley resident descended from the Conn pioneer family of Conn Valley and Conn Dam fame, Dillon “knows every inch of the valley,” Thompson said.

“I don’t know how many times I’ve called you … asking you to clarify different things,” he said. “Your help is much appreciated. Thank you for being my supervisor.”

Pre-election career

Price laid out Dillon’s professional life story: a degree in cultural anthropology, a job as a law librarian that convinced her to become a lawyer, a law degree from UC Davis, and jobs at the the law firms Gaw Van Male and Coombs & Dunlap.

Price said “the two Dianes” would go on whitewater rafting and skiing trips and occasionally travel to Salt Lake City, where they would ski during the day and peruse the famed Family History Center's genealogical records at night.

“That wouldn’t be for everyone but it was exciting for us,” Price said. “She and I are both nerds in that way.”

Richard Niemann recalled how Dillon campaigned with him to defeat a pair of 1996 ballot measures that would have rezoned over 1,100 acres of agricultural land on Suscol Ridge and cleared the way for resort and residential development by a Texas-based company. The election was an important test of Measure J, which was aimed at protecting Napa County's Agricultural Preserve, created in 1968.

“We won with 86% of the vote and the bad boys from Texas learned that you don’t mess with Measure J and you don’t mess with Diane Dillon,” Niemann said.

First woman re-elected supervisor

Dillon was elected in 2002 after former District 3 Supervisor Mel Varrelman declined to run for re-election. She subsequently became the first woman to be re-elected to the Napa County Board of Supervisors, where women are now in the majority.

Colleagues remembered her as a stickler for details who would read every word of every report that came before the supervisors. They also praised her record as a a staunch defender of the Ag Preserve.

“Not one acre of the original Ag Preserve has been lost to any type of development,” said John Tuteur, Napa County’s assessor/recorder/county clerk/registrar of voters and a former supervisor. “Part of the reason is Diane and her colleagues from all parts of the political spectrum who have realized that the future of this valley depends on maintaining what we have.”

Dillon’s successor as District 3 supervisor, Anne Cottrell, called her not only an “amazing leader to the community,” but also a mentor who helped Cottrell make valuable connections locally and at a recent conference for incoming supervisors in Southern California.

“We met so many people who lit up when they saw her and told me stories about how she had helped them,” Cottrell said.

Dillon thanked members of her family, including her husband Bill Moseley, and said she was looking forward to spending more time with her six grandchildren.

Dillon's next chapter

Dillon used a portrait of Bismarck Bruck, who served on the Board of Supervisors from 1906 to 1914, to introduce the next chapter in her career.

A grandson of Edward Turner Bale and nephew of Charles Krug, Bruck helped found the State Association of Counties — where Dillon served on the executive committee — and once served as grand president of St. Helena’s Native Sons parlor. Dale Brown, a member of the Native Sons, gave Bruck’s portrait to Dillon, who hung it in her office and in the supervisors’ meeting chamber.

Dillon said she was inspired by Bruck’s portrait. She announced that she plans to research and write about the history of Napa County governance, including the Napa County Board of Supervisors.

“My next chapter is writing about these guys — they were all guys until 1972 — and everyone who served on the Board of Supervisors and all the other electeds,” Dillon said.

She said her work will explore the historical roots of issues that remain relevant today.

“Why does that Berryessa water go the other direction? Why do our boundaries look the way they do? Why don’t we have townships? I’m going to write about local governance, the people who participated in it, and the decisions they made.”

Dillon returned Bruck’s portrait to the Native Sons at the end of Sunday’s ceremony.

“Just like I’m coming back home to spend more time in St. Helena, so is Bismarck,” she said.

