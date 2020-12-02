Friends, family and officials give spirited send-off to Napa mayor Jill Techel

On Tuesday night, approaching the end of nearly 16 years as the Napa mayor, Jill Techel received thanks and praise from those who have known her in all her walks of life.
On a television screen in the City Hall chamber — and on local cable TV and a city livestream — the tributes rolled out during a video created to honor Techel one week before she retires from the mayor's seat she has held since 2005.
The kudos came from near and far — from Techel's predecessor Ed Henderson, to the Napa Valley's other mayors and county supervisors, to U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Other greetings arrived from those who had known Techel during her childhood and college years in North Dakota — including Shadoe Stevens, the radio and TV personality who attended the University of North Dakota with her in the late 1960s — and even from the Golden State Warriors basketball star Stephen Curry and Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg.
But perhaps the most heartfelt portion was saved for last: video vignettes of Techel's three grandsons and 4-year-old granddaughter, to whom the departing mayor said she hopes to devote more time.
“Maybe now, when you're retiring and you have so much more free time with us, you could do that thing where you come here every Monday and we can see each other more,” Carter Techel told his grandmother, who turned 73 Wednesday, to the laughs of city staff in the chamber.
It was a largely virtual gathering, without the capacity City Hall audience or farewell party that might have been expected before the coronavirus pandemic began upending daily life in March.
“I wish I was there to give you a big hug for what you've done for Napa County,” Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry told Techel via video during the hour-and-40-minute ceremony, which was planned by family members and city staff.
“It's kind of like being at your own memorial service,” Techel quipped, referring to the plaudits at the end of her lengthy term as mayor. “It's nice to hear nice things while you're here to hear them.”
Techel has presided over more than two decades that have transformed Napa — with high-end hotels and restaurants downtown and a flood-control project to tame the Napa River — as well as a flood, earthquake, wildfires and recessions that challenged the city to persist, even before the arrival of COVID-19.
Remembering the often fractious and dispute-riddled council she entered nearly a quarter-century ago when she first served as a councilmember, Techel reiterated the importance of encouraging residents to collaborate and compromise toward common goals like protecting communities along the river.
“Flood control was the community coming together and solving a problem,” the departing mayor said of the project that helped open up downtown Napa to new development. “As you work together, remember that if the community can come together, it can work almost anything out.”
But Thompson, who was first elected to Congress two years after Techel joined the Napa council, pointed not only to her collegiality but her determination to get aid to the city against long odds.
When Napa pursued federal funding to safeguard the river, “I'd say, 'Jill, we can get $20 million' and you'd say to me, 'Mike, we need $30 million' — and it was that kind of determination that got us over the finish line,” the St. Helena Democrat recalled during a video call. When the city eventually secured about $100 million to shore up its flood defenses, Thompson added, “it was the only time I remember that you were without words."
“You were really at the tip of the spear; you were really responsible for the downtown Napa that we have,” said Thompson.
Techel will formally pass the mayor's chair to Scott Sedgley Dec. 8, following the two-term council member's victory in a three-way race last month. Her retirement will cap a City Hall career that began in 1996, when the council selected her to fill the vacancy left by Mayor Ed Solomon's death in a vehicle accident that August. Techel, who had served on the Napa school board before joining the council, was elected to the first of four terms as mayor in March 2005.
Tuesday's City Council meeting also was the finale for Doris Gentry, who received a commemorative plaque from Techel and a flower bouquet from city staff members during the afternoon session. Gentry, who was elected in 2016, is departing after one council term following her loss to Sedgley in the mayor's race last month.
Despite two public comments by email and phone excoriating her stances on gay rights and other issues, Gentry sought to make a gracious exit.
As a former businesswoman long skeptical of the efficiency of government, she said, “I got elected and thought I was gonna fix things. But I learned that (Napa) government is invested, passionate and cares about the community they support. It has been the most eye-opening experience of my life.”
Four hours later, after asking for a minute of silence for those who have lost their lives to the coronavirus, Techel uttered her final words from the mayor's chair.
“Meeting adjourned,” she announced. “Napa, be safe.”
