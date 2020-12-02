Friends, family and officials give spirited send-off to Napa mayor Jill Techel

But Thompson, who was first elected to Congress two years after Techel joined the Napa council, pointed not only to her collegiality but her determination to get aid to the city against long odds.

When Napa pursued federal funding to safeguard the river, “I'd say, 'Jill, we can get $20 million' and you'd say to me, 'Mike, we need $30 million' — and it was that kind of determination that got us over the finish line,” the St. Helena Democrat recalled during a video call. When the city eventually secured about $100 million to shore up its flood defenses, Thompson added, “it was the only time I remember that you were without words."

“You were really at the tip of the spear; you were really responsible for the downtown Napa that we have,” said Thompson.

Techel will formally pass the mayor's chair to Scott Sedgley Dec. 8, following the two-term council member's victory in a three-way race last month. Her retirement will cap a City Hall career that began in 1996, when the council selected her to fill the vacancy left by Mayor Ed Solomon's death in a vehicle accident that August. Techel, who had served on the Napa school board before joining the council, was elected to the first of four terms as mayor in March 2005.