Friends, foes of Mayacamas take battle over charter school plan to Napa County school board

Spurned by the Napa public school system, supporters of the creation of Mayacamas Charter Middle School on Tuesday made their case before a new audience — the Napa County Office of Education.

More than two dozen parents and educators spoke out at the county office board’s online public hearing to support Mayacamas’ appeal of the Napa Valley Unified School District board’s denial of a school charter, which would allow the self-governing middle school to open this August inside a shuttered parochial school building in downtown Napa and operate for five years.

Several parents attacked what they called the Napa district’s hostility to schools not under its direct control, and called Mayacamas’ approval the best hope of providing a small-campus successor to River Middle School, a former charter that was merged into NVUSD in 2019 and that will close in June. (Its Salvador Avenue campus will be taken over in August by Unidos Middle School, a new English-Spanish academy.)

“Redwood and Silverado may do a good job for many kids, but I believe there should be a small-school option for middle school, and right now there isn’t,” said Lauren Coodley, the mother and grandmother of former River students. “I am shocked at the depth of opposition, at the hostility. When we started River, we got nothing but encouragement and support.”

But as happened in the weeks before the Napa school board rejected Mayacamas Dec. 9, enthusiasm for the prospective grade 6-8 school — largely based on promises of smaller classes and a more nurturing teacher-student environment for preteens compared to larger campuses — was met with equally forceful pushback from skeptics of the project, including many of the NVUSD trustees who had vetoed it as financially shaky, sloppily planned and serving only a few hundred students at the risk of draining money from other campuses.

The decision to approve a charter school “cannot be based on the wants of the few at the expense of the many,” said trustee Robin Jankiewicz, who criticized the school plan’s revenue projections as over-optimistic. “Schools must represent the entire community, not a fraction of the community based on subjective want.”

Tuesday’s debate launched an appeal process by the county education office that will include a staff review of the Mayacamas plan to be published Feb. 28, followed by a board vote on March 15 to accept or deny the charter.

Mayacamas’ lead petitioners Lauren Daley and Jolene Yee are appealing the rejection of their charter to NCOE by using a California law that allows charter school applicants to bring their plans turned down by a local school district to a county educational board, and then to the state Board of Education if vetoed a second time.

Filed in September by the nonprofit Napa Foundation for Options in Education, the application calls for Mayacamas to open in August 2022 and lease the former St. John the Baptist Catholic School, which operated at 983 Napa St. until closing two years ago. Initial enrollment would be 180 students, gradually increasing to 336 by 2025-26, its fourth year.

The campaign to launch a new charter school took shape after NVUSD trustees in April voted to shutter both River and Harvest Middle School after the 2021-22 year. Petitioners, parents, and their allies have collected hundreds of signatures in support of the school, written letters to the editor, posted pro-Mayacamas signs, and shot a promotional video that was screened for the boards of both NVUSD and the county education office.

But a report compiled by NVUSD staff in November harshly criticized the Mayacamas plan, decrying its revenue and expense forecasts as too rosy and its expectation of rapid student body growth over-optimistic when local attendance numbers have steadily fallen since the mid-2010s. The 42-page evaluation also knocked what it called inadequate staffing and funding for English learners and special education, and branded its curriculum as too similar to the programs already offered elsewhere for grades 6-8.

Principals and teachers at NVUSD’s existing middle schools joined in the push to block Mayacamas’ opening, predicting the drain of students into a charter campus would shrink the flow of state per-student funding and lead to teacher layoffs — and at a time when Napa’s mostly 1950s-era campuses face millions of dollars in upgrade costs in the coming years.

The charter also came in for criticism from some parents in American Canyon, who said Mayacamas’ downtown Napa location would shut out south county families unable to drive their children to school on the daily 18-mile round trip between the cities.

“I find it inequitable and unfair for so many families who don’t have the ability to commute to the school or benefit from the school,” Karina Servente, a NVUSD worker and the mother of an American Canyon Middle School student, told the NCOE board.

However, several of Mayacamas’ supporters warned that a continued fight against the school and other charters threatens to drive more families to private schools or out of the school district, and asked for more acceptance from educators.

“I think there’s room for Mayacamas and the district to both thrive,” said Stacy Barrett. “It’s feeling like an either-or, and I’m not sure why.”

Wendi Agans-Dominquez, the mother of a NVUSD student, objected to the opposition to a charter school by district educators as defending teacher and employee unions at the expense of families, calling them “a political interest group fighting to maintain the power that they wield” and Mayacamas’ creation as “the last hope of retaining my family in NVUSD.”

While Mayacamas’ future is debated, the Napa district’s only operating charter school will remain Stone Bridge, a K-8 academy built around a low-technology Waldorf curriculum. Stone Bridge is in its first year at the former Mt. George Elementary campus in the Coombsville area after leaving behind its old location in Carneros, which was damaged by the earthquake of August 2014.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

