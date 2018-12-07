The Butte County Sheriff's Office released a video showing how various government agencies helped animals get fed in the evacuation area during the deadly Camp Fire.
The sheriff's office fielded some concerned calls about getting animals fed in the fire zone. The video shows how the California National Guard, the North Valley Animal Disaster Group, Butte County Animal Control and Butte County sheriff's deputies worked together to get all critters fed, from domestic pets to farm animals.
The National Guard had 74 personnel helping on the mission. They brought 90 tons of feed on the first day.
"We came up here, we brought 30 trucks with us," said Daniel Pauley, commander of the California Army National Guard's 2632nd Transportation, in the video. "We're transporting feed of all shapes and sizes, from hay bales, feed sacks all the way down to hermit crab food, gold fish food, of every variety."
Hauling pet food isn't the kind of work the Army is used to, according to soldiers from the Transportation Company.
"Normally our mission is transporting infantry and personnel," Sgt. 1st Class Jeffrey M. Hawley, Operations NCO and truck master for the 2632nd said in a U.S. Army article about the mission. "This is something we never thought we'd be doing, but we're doing it."
Eighty-five people died in the Camp Fire, California's deadliest and most destructive wildfire ever. A list of the victims can be found here.