“I took the road less traveled by,” said poet Robert Frost, “and that has made all the difference.” In the poem “The Road Not Taken,” Frost chose his own way forward; but early in life, roads are chosen for us.
For longtime Napa resident Frances Ortiz-Chavez, the first big life choice for her was made when she was 10 years old. That was when her father, an American citizen, moved his family from Sonora, Mexico to Tucson, Arizona. That choice would ultimately lead her to community activism and art.
“My first day of awakening in this new world was going to class for the first time,” said Ortiz-Chavez in an interview. “My teacher could not speak Spanish and I could not speak a word of English.”
Because they were non-English speakers, Francisca (her name was Anglicized by the teacher) had been put in first grade rather than fourth or fifth grade, her age level.
On her first day, her teacher explained to the class there would be a fire drill. The non-English speaking girl didn’t get the message. When the alarm sounded, she grabbed her younger sister (who was in the same class) and ran out of the building instead of lining up with the other kids.
“We kept running until the fence stopped us,” she said. “And then having to see the teacher’s anger, that was an awakening for us.”
Unable to follow along, the young girl spent a lot of her class time doodling and sketching the first year or two.
“That’s where I feel I developed my love for drawing,” Ortiz-Chavez said. “Everyone who goes through something traumatic, it can affect them positively or negatively.”
Art became a way to improve her self-esteem. Sports – softball and volleyball – helped as well, she said. It took three years for Ortiz-Chavez to catch up to her grade level. But as Frost’s poem also says, “way leads on to way,” one road leads to another.
“In ‘65, my dad, who was in construction, said we are going to go to California for the summer and see what the harvest is about,” said Ortiz-Chavez.
She said they spent the summer in places like Marysville and Lodi picking peaches, oranges and tomatoes.
In 1973, at age 23, she came to Napa to visit her sister, who was married and living here, for what she thought would be a two-week vacation. While here she met the man who would become her husband. She is still here today, 45 years later.
The demarcation between the Hispanic and Anglo communities in Napa was much sharper than it had been in Tucson, she said.
“I felt like I was living in two different worlds.”
She went to work with her sister at the senior center in St. Helena, became a geriatric assistant and got a job at the Veterans Home in Yountville. While working at the Veterans Home, she had what she calls another “awakening” while on a break with fellow employees. She still recalls the moment vividly.
“This woman began cursing, saying she wished all those blankety-blank Mexicans would pack their bags and go back to Mexico,” said Ortiz-Chavez. “It was like getting slapped. I said I really don’t appreciate you speaking about me that way.”
As Ortiz-Chavez recalls it, the woman was astonished: “I wasn’t speaking about you,” she said. “You’re different.”
A self-described quiet, shy person, Ortiz-Chavez was shocked she had confronted the woman. That offhanded outburst sent her down a path of advocacy for her fellow immigrants.
“Why did she say I’m different?” she asked herself. “It was because she knows me,” she said. “She can see beyond the color.”
The solution, she concluded, was to meet people face to face.
She volunteered at Clinic Olé, which had recently opened in Rutherford. In the meantime, she changed careers and went to work for Napa Valley Unified School District, first as a bilingual instructional assistant, then as an office clerk and ultimately as administrative assistant to the principal of Shearer Elementary School. She worked for the district for 20 years.
“I always wanted to not have to work and be an artist,” she said. “My husband said: ‘When we pay for the house, you can quit your job and be the artist you want to be.'”
When they paid off their mortgage in 2001, the opportunity presented itself.
“But then I got sucked into politics,” she said, laughing. “It was too soon (to be an artist).”
She enrolled in the Hope Leadership Institute, the statewide nonprofit committed to ensuring political and economic equality for Latinos, and graduated in 2003.
In that year, after raising a son and a daughter and working for the school district for more than two decades, Ortiz-Chavez felt confident enough to try for a trustee position with the NVUSD Board of Education. She said Tala DeWynter, the first Latina to serve on the school board, encouraged her. DeWynter and Napa County Hispanic Network founder Hope Lugo were her role models.
Ortiz-Chavez served as a NVUSD trustee for 13 years, retiring in 2016.
In 2006, Father Gordon Kalil of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church persuaded her to run Puertas Abiertas (Open Doors) Community Resource Center, a nonprofit begun by the church to serve the Hispanic community with a wide range of services. She stepped down in 2013 when her first grandchild was born.
Finally, with the children grown, retired from her career and less active in the community, she returned to her first love, art. Her home and studio are hung with vineyard landscapes painted in oil and acrylics, but she wants to combine her advocacy with her art.
“I want to get into more of the things I consider my passion. I really like doing the artwork of our farmworkers. Calling attention to our farmworkers is so important,” she said.
The current political atmosphere gives her a sense of déjà vu.
“Everything gets recycled,” she said, “and I think we’re going through what we went through in the ‘60s and ‘70s with the (anti-immigrant) mentality.”
Her artwork, the tool she adopted as a young girl to bolster her self-esteem, is finally getting recognition. She was invited, along with fellow artists Jose Martinez and Israel Valencia, to exhibit at the Yountville Community Center this fall. The exhibition opens with a reception Aug. 23 and runs till after Dia De Los Muertos Nov. 2
As another poet, Pablo Neruda said, “All paths lead to the same goal: to convey to others what we are.”
Frances Ortiz-Chavez feels she’s successfully unified her disparate worlds. “I’m not just a Latina, a woman or an artist, I’m all of the above,” she said.