Vintage High students welcomed back NASA astronaut — and Napa native — Kate Rubins, who graduated from the school 27 years ago.

Some 250 Vintage students gathered on the north Napa campus to listen to Rubins speak about her two trips to the International Space Station, her four spacewalks and her total of 300 days spent orbiting Earth, fourth most by an American female astronaut. She also gave students glimpses into her current job: working on NASA's Artemis program, intended to return humans to the moon for the first time in more than half a century.

Rubins, who also spoke at Vintage in February 2017 after her first space station mission, remembered the first time she looked through a telescope as a young girl, when her parents took her to a stargazing event in Napa.

“You can see the rings of Saturn through a telescope,” she told her student audience. “I think as a 5-year-old, that’s a pretty big deal. That’s an event. And that was the first thing that really got me interested in space.”

Rubins didn’t realize at the time that a career as an astronaut was an option, so after taking AP biology at Vintage, she went on to earn a bachelor's degree in molecular biology from UC San Diego and later a doctorate in cancer biology from Stanford.

But while she was studying deadly pathogens, she always had space in mind. It was something she didn’t lose sight of, since that first time stargazing in Napa decades earlier. And in 2009, while Rubins was studying infectious diseases as a Whitehead fellow at MIT and a friend called her to tell her NASA had opened up its quadrennial application process to join the space agency’s astronaut corps, she and her friend applied, on a whim.

“I was thinking in my head, there’s no way, they’re not going to take a female, civilian biologist,” said Rubins who during her childhood envisioned NASA personnel as male military fighter pilots.

After a week-long interview at NASA, Rubins was one of nine Americans accepted into the class.

“If you look at our astronaut corps, we don’t look like that. We look like you guys,” Rubins said, encouraging teens to not limit their aspirations.

Now Rubins has her sights set even farther from Earth. She is currently a member of the Artemis team, a group focused on bringing Americans back to the moon. She described the project as “our generation’s answer to Apollo.”

One of the goals of Artemis: to land the first woman and the first person of color on the moon.

“When we went to the moon, it was the 1960s — it was really a different era,” said Rubins of Apollo, which landed 12 men on the moon's surface between 1969 and 1972. “We’re doing things to make sure that the people on the moon represent the people in the United States.”

To reach the moon again will take years of planning. At an average of 238,900 miles from Earth, the flight is nearly 100 times more distant than the space station.

There will be years of preparation and engineering complications to be resolved before the trip, which from a technological standpoint will be far different from the Apollo missions more than half a century ago.

Before NASA sends astronauts back to the moon — which it aims to do in 2024 — the team is working to design what Rubins called an “orbiting gas station” that will require a dozen separate cryogenic propellant tank launches that will fuel to the spaceship while in flight. A moon-bound flight will take 11 to 17 days one way, to be followed by a six-day mission on the Earth's satellite.

And while there are no space mission assignments for Artemis yet, Rubins — who remains an active astronaut but doesn’t know whether she will be assigned another mission to the moon or elsewhere — said she is excited to be working on the designing of the 400-pound lunar spacesuits for the Artemis mission.

On April 3, NASA is set to make an announcement about the 2024 Artemis 2 mission that will circle the moon but not land on it, much like Apollo 8 did in December 1968.

When a Vintage student asked Rubins if her trips to space changed her perspective of the Earth, she discussed the Overview Effect, a cognitive shift in attitude by astronauts who have seen their planet from afar.

“You see that Earth is a really small, fragile place," she said. "On one side, you’re looking out into the blackness of the cosmos, and then you look back at Earth and it’s this really little, small glowing blue ball. It’s really tiny. There’s a lot of nothing out there, and this is the only place that we have to live.

“There’s a lot of sense that this is a beautiful, amazing place, and we need to protect it.”

Rubins sought to plant a seed in Vintage students’ minds.

“As we start sending more and more people into space, there’s going to be a place for all of the different kinds of things that you could imagine doing in your career,” she said. “This is your time to influence the future of space and influence what humanity does as we leave Earth and discover the wonders of the Solar System and also help people back on Earth.”

“We look forward to seeing all of your applications,” she told the students.

