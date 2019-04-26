This week we stopped servicing many of our Napa Valley Register vending machines. That means we stopped putting new papers in and taking old papers out each day. Our long term plan is to remove these machines from their locations and retire them to a recycling facility.
Our reason is simple. Some of these machines were selling an average of less than one paper per day. In fact, 22 of them averaged half a paper per day or less. It is not profitable for us to service machines performing at such low volume.
Our analysis of how our vending machines were performing was not all gloom and doom and we found several locations that were doing extremely well…I’m looking at you, Butter Cream Bakery.
There are still 78 locations in the county where you can buy the Register. Most of them are retail locations such as convenience stores, grocery stores, drug stores and gas stations. And there are six Starbucks in Napa that sell the Register.
We will soon have all 78 locations posted online and will make it easy for you to navigate to the list from your mobile device.