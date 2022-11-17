From tradition to the metaverse, Napa wine symposium showcases ideas old and new

The 31st annual Wine Industry Financial Symposium took place Wednesday and Thursday at the CIA at Copia in downtown Napa, offering people in the wine industry a chance to get together for a post-harvest meeting of the minds.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Topics at this year’s symposium included strategy, economic health, viability and the future of the industry. The event also allows industry workers to network and discuss the various industry issues they’re facing.

Thursday morning, Regine Rousseau, founder and CEO of the Chicago-based wine and spirits marketing company Shall We Wine, moderated a discussion between the winemaker Cathy Corison of Corison Winery and the winemaker and innovator Dan Petroski of Massican Winery.

A renowned winemaker for more than 35 years, Corison produces Cabernet Sauvignon at her family-owned winery from meticulously farmed vines.

Petroski, who was recently named a 2022 Drinks Innovator of the Year by Food & Wine, sources 11 grape varietals from 11 vineyards. He started Massican in 2009 to make Mediterranean-style white wines, which are not traditionally experimented with in the Napa Valley.

In a lively dialogue, Corison and Petroski discussed their contrasting views on moving forward in consumer engagement, farming practices and the future of the wine industry.

The two winemakers have taken vastly different paths to success in the industry, and unsurprisingly, their plans for the future are opposite.

A conversation about climate change, trellising practices and soil health pivoted to marketing, blockchain and the metaverse, the concept of an immersive digital and virtual world that can be experienced through augmented-reality devices.

When it comes to distributing her wine, Corison takes a three-tiered marketing approach in which she says about 70% of her sales are direct to consumers. She credits hospitality toward guests and an up-to-date website for her winery's decades of success. And while Corison’s operation is fairly small, producing some 3,000 cases a year, her wines are offered at high-end restaurants and sold in 18 countries.

Petroski’s approach differs from Corison’s, drawing on his previous career in consumer marketing and finance. He is active on Instagram and TikTok, holds a monthly virtual cooking class, and next year will plant a vineyard in a project that will let consumers understand their wines at a granular level — and online.

“In real time, I will record everything that happens on that vineyard until the wine has been corked,” Petroski told the symposium audience.

Essentially, Petroski is curating an immersive consumer experience in which consumers can access their wine’s sugar levels, harvest dates, and fermentation temperatures at their fingertips using a QR code scannable with a smartphone.

Rousseau, the symposium moderator, was eager to discuss Corison’s traditional approach to marketing as well as Petroski’s forward-thinking, experimental outlook.

“I think it's huge to have what I think is traditional thinking about wine and wine marketing, and (also) to have someone who’s all the way on the other side where it’s the metaverse, where it's technology and science," she said. "I think it made for a really good discussion.”

“I’m so excited to have heard both sides of the story. I’m even more excited that people like Dan are out here bringing technology into our industry, because that is sorely lacking.”

Rousseau wasn’t the only one pleased to hear Petroski talk about integrating technology into his viticultural practices.

“The interest in technology, the interest in bringing farm and technology together, I see that a really positive thing and I’m really glad we’re having that conversation,” said Erin Kirschenmann, managing editor of Wine Business Monthly, who helped organize the Napa symposium.