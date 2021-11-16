Front-line healthcare worker and fiancé win ‘dream’ Napa wedding

When COVID-19 hit in 2020, Emilia Gonzalez faced some of the most challenging days in her work as an infection control nurse.

A department head at Pleasanton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in the East Bay, Emilia was on call almost 24/7.

“It was the hardest year of my career,” she said.

As COVID-19 continued to spread, Emilia and her fiancé Joseph McCloud were forced to postpone their planned 2020 wedding. The couple lives in Castro Valley.

And then something quite surprising happened, something that would make 2021 a year to really remember, and for all the right reasons.

The couple won a “dream wedding” at Napa’s Meritage and Vista Collina Resorts. They were married on Oct. 30 at the south Napa resort complex.

“We’re so blessed,” said Emilia.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

“This is like the most touching thing that’s ever happened to me in my entire life,” said Joseph, who works in security operations for Sony in Foster City.

Emilia said she didn’t realize her fiancé had even entered the contest back in January. In fact, he had to make an Instagram account just to submit their story.

Joseph wrote glowingly about his fiancé in his nomination.

"Emilia’s 'call-to-arms' fierceness during COVID-19 “has been a source of inspiration during the global pandemic,” Joseph wrote in his submission.

“As the work and infectious cases surged, I saw how it affected her both physically and mentally, even though she would try not to show it,” he wrote. “The sores from the mask and the mental fog are too real to hide.”

“Emilia is a frontline healthcare worker, and she like all other workers deserve nothing but the absolute best of everything, they are real heroes.”

His words touched the staff at the resorts, said Joe Leinacker, the managing director at The Meritage Resort and Spa and Vista Collina Resort. The properties are located on Bordeaux Way in south Napa.

From more than 100 entries, the couple was chosen to receive the gift, valued at $30,000.

Their reaction to winning their “dream” wedding, captured via video, shows just how thrilled they are.

Upon hearing the good news from Leinacker, the two screamed, clutched each other, and immediately started crying.

“Thank you so much!” they cried.

“You’re kidding,” said Joseph, almost in disbelief. “For a while there, I was so stressed I didn’t know how I was going to be able to afford a wedding that she deserved.”

“Thank you for all of your efforts and sacrifices,” Leinacker told the couple.

Such a “dream” wedding was way more than they’d ever have been able to host, they explained.

“Originally we were just going to do a small backyard wedding, and set it up ourselves, for just our immediate family,” said Emilia. They planned to spend less than $10,000.

On Halloween weekend, the two finally got to exchange vows at the Meritage’s Vineyard Deck. A reception followed. About 75 family and friends were able to attend.

Emilia said the resort went above and beyond for their special day.

“Everybody was really, really excited for us,” she said. Champagne, treats, and personalized messages awaited the couple upon arrival.

Extra rooms were made available for the bridal party. Other extras, like special lighting, popped up along the way.

“They were very generous,” she said. “It was a phenomenal experience.”

Not surprisingly, Emilia implemented strict infection control procedures for their big day. All guests had to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Emilia even had her nurse friends offer rapid testing on site.

“As an infection control nurse, I am NOT going to produce an outbreak at my wedding,” said Emilia. As far as she knows, no one got COVID-19 that weekend.

In addition to the resort, a number of other vendors donated their time and services for the event. Those include wedding planner Lilly Ly, Cheyenne Hoff of Vanilla Brides Photo, Rob Reyes of Deejay Pros, Ora Beth of Flour & Bloom Cakes, Ihino Atulobi of U&I Flowers, Victoria Lara of Blossom and Ink Stationary, flowers from Jessica Kerns of Lace & Willow and hair and makeup by Margaret LaPorte hair and makeup services.

Other engaged couples who hope to win their own dream wedding aren’t totally out of luck. The resort plans to host another dream wedding in 2022, this one for those who work in education.

The start date for that contest is Nov. 29. For more information visit meritagecollection.com/meritage-resort/weddings.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.