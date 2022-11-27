 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Frost, then rain in this week’s Napa County forecast

Frost in Napa

The National Weather Service has forecast the possibility of frost Monday and Tuesday nights as low temperatures approach the freezing mark.

The Napa Valley’s forecast this week calls for nighttime frost starting Monday, followed by rain starting Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures in North Bay valleys are expected to dip to 33 degrees Monday night and 31 Tuesday night, when frost is expected to be widespread, the weather service said in its local forecast.

The weather service advised residents to protect sensitive plants during times of expected frost, and to check on people lacking access to proper heating.

Rain is then expected to arrive in the Bay Area starting Thursday morning, with rainfall likely through Friday afternoon. Across the Bay Area, total rainfall is likely to total between a half-inch to 1 inch during the week, with higher totals at higher elevations, according to the weather service, which said another round of rain is expected during the weekend.

Napa County’s last measurable rain fell Nov. 1, when totals ranged from 0.12 inch at the Napa city corporation yard to 0.32 inch in Angwin, according to the county’s OneRain website.

