Fuel leak after truck crash shuts down rural road near Napa-Sonoma border

A crash of a tanker truck at midday Wednesday blocked a rural road in Sonoma County just outside Napa County’s Carneros area for several hours, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At about noon, a two-axle 2020 Peterbilt driven by 64-year-old David Sanders of Vallejo was headed north on Skaggs Island Road when, as it approached an intersection with Ramal Road, it edged onto the shoulder and overturned, according to Jaret Paulson, spokesperson for the CHP Napa bureau, which sent officers to the scene.

Sanders suffered minor injuries in the wreck and was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, according to Paulson.

The crash released less than 10 gallons of red-dye diesel fuel, but the spill nonetheless led to the arrival of Sonoma County fire and hazardous material crews to stop the leak and clean up the area, Paulson said. The site of the incident is less than a block from the border separating Sonoma and Napa counties.

Red-dye diesel is fuel that is colored to mark it as intended for agricultural equipment, rather than for trucks and other on-road vehicles and is taxed by states at a lower rate.

Skaggs Island Road remained closed as of 5:45 p.m. and was not expected to reopen until about 8 p.m., according to Paulson. The closure extended into the night because fuel had soaked into soil as well as spilling onto the pavement, and also because the diesel remaining in the crashed tanker had to be transferred to a second truck before the wrecked vehicle could be turned upright, Paulson said.