Fuel leak after truck crash shuts down rural road near Napa-Sonoma border

A crash of a tanker truck at midday Wednesday blocked a rural road in Sonoma County just outside Napa County’s Carneros area for several hours, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about noon, a two-axle 2020 Peterbilt driven by 64-year-old David Sanders of Vallejo was headed north on Skaggs Island Road when, as it approached an intersection with Ramal Road, it edged onto the shoulder and overturned, according to Jaret Paulson, spokesperson for the CHP Napa bureau, which sent officers to the scene.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!
Sanders suffered minor injuries in the wreck and was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, according to Paulson.
The crash released less than 10 gallons of red-dye diesel fuel, but the spill nonetheless led to the arrival of Sonoma County fire and hazardous material crews to stop the leak and clean up the area, Paulson said. The site of the incident is less than a block from the border separating Sonoma and Napa counties.
Red-dye diesel is fuel that is colored to mark it as intended for agricultural equipment, rather than for trucks and other on-road vehicles and is taxed by states at a lower rate.
Skaggs Island Road remained closed as of 5:45 p.m. and was not expected to reopen until about 8 p.m., according to Paulson. The closure extended into the night because fuel had soaked into soil as well as spilling onto the pavement, and also because the diesel remaining in the crashed tanker had to be transferred to a second truck before the wrecked vehicle could be turned upright, Paulson said.
People are also reading…
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Napa homeless to be evicted from "The Bowl" camp in south Napa by Nov. 16, officials say.
The lawsuit pits a man who raised two cats for five years against Whiskers, Tails & Ferals, which he alleges adopted out one of the pets w…
The Soscol Square Shopping Center, approved by the city of Napa planning commission, is now being reconsidered by the developer because its pr…
Running as if pursued by their school’s Viking mascot himself, several hundred students at Napa’s Vichy Elementary School took to the field fo…
Several prominent downtown Napa buildings remain vacant more than seven years after sustaining severe damage from the 2014 South Napa Earthquake.
John and Michele Truchard have signed the papers, becoming the new owners and stewards of the Napa Valley Opera House. What's next for the his…
After several failed efforts, Napa County has wrapped up the sale of 8.6 acres along Old Sonoma Road within the city of Napa, with the intent …
Napa's Stone Brewing abruptly closed on Thursday, letting go 40 staffers, after just over three years in Napa.
This $25 million estate is Napa Valley's most expensive home for sale.
The Napa City Council denied one drive-thru last week, and will be discussing other sources of greenhouse gas emissions created by idling cars…