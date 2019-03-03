Before the runners hit the pavement, they hit the dinner plates.
The road to Sunday’s Napa Valley Marathon made a late turn Saturday evening into a banquet room at the Napa Valley Marriott hotel, where the race’s traditional pasta feed gave dozens of competitors the chance to top off their fuel tanks before the 26.2-mile journey to come.
Whether the racers selected the fettucine primavera, chicken-and-herb orecchiette in cream sauce or the gluten-free penne with olive oil and basil, their carbohydrate-laden dinners would break down over the 14 hours between then and race time into glycogen – the form of glucose their bodies would store to power their muscles from Calistoga to Napa and, runners hope, prevent them from “hitting the wall” and seizing up short of the finish line.
Carbo-loading, and in particular pre-race pasta repasts, is one of the best-known rituals connected to marathon running. But proper fueling requires far more thought than packing on the starch before going to the starting line, according to race directors and experts who discussed runners’ nutritional needs last week ahead of the Napa marathon.
“Any exercise that runs beyond 60 or 90 minutes will change where you get your fuel stores from,” said Crystal Hnatko, an orthopedist at Kaiser’s Vallejo Medical Center who also serves as the marathon’s co-medical director.
The challenge for long-distance runners lies in the body’s limited capacity to hold glycogen, which is stored in a person’s muscles and liver. When an athlete’s glycogen reserve runs dry, the body must switch to burning fat – a slower process that risks the runner “bonking” from insufficient energy.
While runner can store 1,800 to 2,000 calories’ worth of glycogen on average, a typical burn rate of 100 calories a mile can deplete that supply by the 20-mile mark of a marathon, the exercise physiologist Susan Paul wrote in a 2013 column for Runner’s World magazine.
Correctly fueling the body for 26.2 miles requires a runner to gradually ramp up their carb intake in the days before a race to avoid putting the digestive tract under race-derailing stress, according to Magdalena Boulet, a marathoner for the 2008 U.S. Olympic team in Beijing who spoke at Saturday’s pre-race gathering in Napa.
Distance runners do best to increase the percentage of calories from carbs before race day – rather than simply packing on more calories – and then snack on a bagel, oatmeal or other easily digested carbs the morning of a race, she told the audience during a nutritional seminar.
“You don’t need to eat a lot more than the day before,” said Boulet, a vice president at the Berkeley-based GU Energy Labs sports nutrition firm. “What you want to do is eat the same amount, but shift it to the starchy stuff. You don’t want to sleep with a lot in your stomach, or you’ll have to carry your meal with you in the marathon if it didn’t have time to digest.”
Because much of an athlete’s blood flow switches away from the gut and toward muscles during intense activity, trying to add too many calories shortly before or during the race risks stomach upset even as the body burns more energy than it can take in, Boulet added. While an athlete can process about 200 to 400 calories per hour, running consumes 600 to 800, she said.
One of the estimated 200 attendees Saturday’s pasta banquet sought to follow such advice in full. Rose Ochieng, an Oakland resident competing in the inaugural Napa Valley Half Marathon, planned to follow the carbo-feast with plenty of water and then a banana before her race’s 7 a.m. start.
But being from the Bay Area – instead of a tourist more likely to be wooed by the culinary delights of wine country – made it easier to stay on course, Ochieng admitted. “If you’re coming in from out of town, you feel like you want to try everything,” she said.