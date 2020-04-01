Fund established for police detective who died Tuesday from coronavirus complications

SANTA ROSA — A fund has been established for a Napa County resident who died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.

The Police Office Research Association of California started the "Santa Rosa Police Officer Marylou Armer Family Fund" on Tuesday, with the goal of raising $50,000, according to its website. As of 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, nearly $15,000 had been raised.

Armer - an American Canyon resident who had been a 20-year member of the Santa Rosa Police Department - died Tuesday, Police Chief Ray Navarro said. She most recently was assigned to the Domestic Violence Sexual Assault team.

Navarro said the department plans to address news reporters sometime Wednesday.

To donate, visit https://bit.ly/2Jt0dsz

