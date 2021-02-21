Funding for Napa Valley Vine Trail expansion rejected, but there's still hope

”It’s a pretty small group that gets through at the state level,” Sales said. “But we do get this second shot at the regional level.”

The winning statewide projects scored 92 or more on a state rating scale, with 100 being the best possible score. The Vine Trail segment scored 78. Sales said it lagged in such criteria as serving disadvantaged communities and schools.

Next, the Vine Trail will compete in the second round for the regional grants to be awarded by MTC. Sales said 34 Bay Area projects either matched or bettered the Vine Traii's 78 score in the state round, five of which won state grants. But MTC won’t have an identical scoring formula.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It will depend a lot on how the projects get rescored,” Sales said.

Results should be known in April, he said.

Napa County has history on its side. The Vine Trail in 2016 received $6.1 million in the regional round of a prior grant cycle. That money went to the St. Helena-to-Calistoga segment.

If the Vine Trail fails to get the regional grant, local trail advocates would have to wait until 2025 for another Active Transportation Program grant cycle. Or perhaps Congress before then might put together an infrastructure package that could provide funds, Sales said.