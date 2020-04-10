Furloughed or unemployed? Experts offer advice to Californians considering a career change

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Millions of Californians have now filed unemployment claims. Many more don't know if their employers can hang on in a recession.

It's a time of great worry for many people who don't yet know what the economy will look like when the coronavirus outbreak recedes.

Does that mean this is a good time to consider that career change?

Absolutely, said Linda Greenfield, of Los Angeles-based Essential Career Counseling.

"If you've been furloughed or laid off, you've got a little more time on your hands, so its a great time to do some introspection," Greenfield said, adding that, "Maybe it's time to do a little pivot or maybe it's time to do a major, major change."

The first step, said Greenfield and Susan Wise Miller of Los Angeles-based California Career Services, is to do a self-assessment.

Ask yourself, what skills do you have? What are the job titles in the career you want to pursue? What training is required for that line of work?

"Give yourself the gift of exploration," Greenfield said.

Begin your job search