Future of Napa County CEO Minh Tran remains up in the air

Napa County supervisors as of Wednesday had yet to announce what might be happening with County Executive Officer Minh Tran, with all discussion at Tuesday's board meeting taking place behind closed doors.

Tuesday's regularly scheduled Board of Supervisors meeting came after last Friday's revelation — unbeknownst to at least some supervisors — that Tran in June received an offer to become the Riverside County counsel. An official appointment may or may not be pending.

Board of Supervisors Chairperson Ryan Gregory on Wednesday said supervisors will meet again in closed session on Thursday to discuss the Tran situation.

“We're working hard to resolve it," he said. “Certainly there's a lot of questions on the public side and they deserve some answers, so we are pushing for that.”

A Napa Valley Register reporter, during a break in Tuesday's meeting, asked Tran about his plans. He politely declined to say, but mentioned considerations with both his family and the Board of Supervisors.

Riverside County's Board of Supervisors had been scheduled to vote Tuesday — the same day as the Napa board's meeting — on Tran's appointment as county counsel, but the meeting item was later pulled from the county's website, the Riverside Press-Enterprise reported Friday.

The Tran issue, and the purple-shirted county workers packing the Board of Supervisors chamber amid labor negotiations, created a different atmosphere for what otherwise looked to be a routine meeting.

Though neither Tran nor the Board of Supervisors brought up the Tran issue during the public session, several residents did during public comment.

Resident Sharon Macklin wanted to make sure Tran doesn't receive 18 months of severance pay off his Napa County base salary of about $300,000 a year. The idea that this might be a possibility was also mentioned by others.

Macklin also called on the county to wait until January before appointing a new, permanent CEO, if Tran leaves. In January, two new supervisors will be seated following the November election. She also called on the county to establish an ethics committee.

Tran came to Napa County in 2009 as assistant county counsel and became county counsel in 2012. The Board of Supervisors named him interim CEO in May 2017 and then permanent CEO in October 2017 after a national recruitment effort.

Supervisors, when naming Tran CEO in 2017, cited his leadership during the Atlas, Nuns and Tubbs wildfires.

Also Tuesday, county union workers expressed their displeasure with a consent calendar item that the Board of Supervisors later voted down. Supervisors pulled the consent calendar item for discussion as workers filled the room and spilled into the hallway.

The proposal was to give a 6.5% cost-of-living raise and $3,500 one-time inflation payment to 234 unrepresented management, non-classified management and confidential employees effective Aug. 6. The cost would be $2.8 million.

That's opposed to approving a contract with rank-and-file union workers first and then giving unrepresented employees similar raises. The county is negotiating with Service Employees International Union Local 1021, which represents about 950 of 1,500 county workers.

Sabrina Bucklin, president of the Napa Association of Public Employees, called the proposed consent calendar item "reprehensible" and said it showed a "lack of respect and regard for the employees who serve your constituents."

Workers told supervisors that they feel overworked and are grappling with inflation and a housing market that forces them to live elsewhere.

Christine Briceño, county human resources director, defended the proposed raises for unrepresented employees.

Six hundred of the 950 employees represented by the union were eligible for and received recent equity pay raises of 4.4% and 11.1%, she said. Equity raises bring pay in alignment with nearby counties and were part of the prior union contract.

"This item brings immediate relief to the unrepresented staff who do not have the opportunity to negotiate compensation for themselves," Briceño said.

Also, she added, it's difficult to recruit and retain unrepresented employees in a competitive job market.

Supervisor Belia Ramos said the union employees had gone 26 days without a contract. They are worthy of a contract, she said.

"I wholeheartedly feel the emotion you have expressed today that this (consent calendar item) feels like a slap in the face," Ramos told the workers in the chamber.

Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said he heard alarm bells when this proposal came up during closed session, though he didn't say so at the time.

"There is some logic to what we're trying to do, but it really doesn't play out as logical at all," he said.

The Board of Supervisors unanimously opposed passing the item. Workers applauded after the vote.