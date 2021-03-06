Future park taking shape in south Napa's Mayacamas mountains

Napa County's Mount Veeder area has no rural park where the public can enjoy towering redwoods and shaded streams running over rocks, but one is on the way.
The Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District owns 224 acres along Dry Creek Road about 7.5 miles northwest of the city of Napa. It plans to open the land as a park by 2023.
Picture a slice of heavily forested Bothe-Napa Valley State Park in the Mayacamas mountains near St. Helena, but in the south county instead.
Rick Fessenden of the district recently walked the property that features such spots as Amy's Grove. He likes the conifers and the hardwoods and especially the redwoods, he said.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
“A lot of parks get hot in the summer,” he said. “This will be shady.”
The park must open by 2023 as a condition of a Proposition 68 grant, Open Space District General Manager John Woodbury said. But it could open as soon as spring 2022, he added.
This Dry Creek park-to-be began when the Chamberlain family in 2015 donated the 51-acre Amy’s Grove to the Open Space District. The property had an estimated worth of $500,000 to $750,000, but the Chamberlains decided not to sell it.
“It’s so unique and so beautiful,” John Chamberlain said at the time. “It lends itself more to enjoyment by people — walking through it, sitting on a rock by the creek, enjoying the ferns … In the creek, there’s crawfish, rainbow trout, turtles, frogs.”
The family requested that the land be known as Amy’s Grove. Amy Chamberlain, daughter of John and Susan Chamberlain, died in 2005 at age 32 while swimming in the American River in an accident involving turbulence from a waterfall.
Since 2015, the district has added to this original Dry Creek holding. It received a 9-acre donation from the Kateley family. It bought another 164 acres for $880,000.
Amy’s Grove is Napa County’s park-to-be in the Mayacamas mountains about six miles northwest of the city of Napa.
That makes for the 224 acres that extend up Wing Canyon and includes a second-growth redwood forest and sections of Wing Creek and Dry Creek.
Napa County's pioneer-day history echoes through this landscape. Stalham Wing in the 1870s established a road in Wing Canyon. Private stagecoaches once traveled up the canyon to long-gone Mount Veeder resorts such as Johannisburg.
Last Tuesday, a nine-person AmeriCorps team worked to make the Dry Creek park a reality. The youths were helping to create a parking area and trailhead by removing vegetation and two deteriorating cabins.
"It's amazing what nine sets of hands can do," Fessenden said.
Claire Laliberte, Ben Reilly and Wyeth Purkiss were on the team. Each said they wanted to spend a gap year between high school and college helping people and communities.
The team previously worked in Montana. Now it is doing work for the Open Space District, as well as for Enchanted Hills Camp along the slopes of Mount Veeder.
Rob Grassi, millwright at Bale Grist Mill State Historic Park, was recently awarded the 2020 Preservationist of the Year Award.
“It’s definitely more physical than any job I had in high school,” said Laliberte, who is from Massachusetts.
AmeriCorps is a federal community service program. See https://americorps.gov for more information.
Users of the future park will initially will be able to hike and enjoy an area where the Mayacamas mountains begin to rise out of the western Napa Valley. That will probably be enough for most.
But others might want a bigger challenge. They might think about hiking a couple of miles out of the park-to-be all the way to the top of 2,677-foot Mount Veeder, with its striking views of the Napa Valley and, on a clear day, San Francisco.
“That’s the dream,” said Open Space District General Manager John Woodbury.
The Open Space District owns The Cove property, which includes the top of Mount Veeder. District officials have talked about creating the necessary trails and using intervening, private land to make the connection from Dry Creek.
One look at the steep slopes from the planned Dry Creek park shows this is a dream for fitness buffs only. Fessenden said it would be a strenuous hike, but possible.
For now, the goal is to ready the Dry Creek park for the public. Given other south Napa County parks focus on oak woodlands, wetlands or the Napa River, this will be something new for the area.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
A community of homeless Napans are living in RVs and other vehicles in a parking lot in North Napa. What's going on?
As a federally qualified health center operating in Napa and Solano counties, OLE will vaccinate eligible patients it says may have otherwise …
Various possibilities for closing a middle school will be pondered in March and beyond, according to the head of the Napa school district.
The former Health and Human Services Agency campus on Old Sonoma Road has sat empty since 2016. Previous efforts to sell the 8.6 acres have no…
Napa County failed to secure a $10 million grant for a Yountville-to-St. Helena Vine Trail segment in round one, with round two to come.
When Bobby Solis opened Pancha's in 1982, the bar was one of many. It outlived its competition, survived fires, floods and earthquakes. Now it…
BottleRock's producer will extend nearly $200,000 in early payment to the Expo as COVID-19 continues to shut down large spectator gatherings.
When a young child ran toward Highway 29 traffic, an American Canyon city employee was the right person at the right place to prevent a tragedy.
The St. Helena-based wine producer confirmed it is "on a path" to becoming a public company. It will debut under the stock ticker NAPA.
A mountain lion was spotted in a central Napa neighborhood earlier this month. There are witnesses and a video to prove it.
SEE PHOTOS OF DOWNTOWN NAPA FLEXIBLE WORKSPACES AT OLD MCCAULOU'S
Napa Spaces flexible coworking hub
Napa Spaces flexible coworking hub
Napa Spaces flexible coworking hub
Napa Spaces flexible coworking hub
Napa Spaces flexible coworking hub
Napa Spaces flexible coworking hub
Napa Spaces flexible coworking hub
Napa Spaces flexible coworking hub
Napa Spaces flexible coworking hub
Napa Spaces flexible coworking hub
Napa Spaces flexible coworking hub
Napa Spaces flexible coworking hub
Napa Spaces flexible coworking hub
Napa Spaces flexible coworking hub
Napa Spaces flexible coworking hub
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.