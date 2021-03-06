Future park taking shape in south Napa's Mayacamas mountains

+6 St. Helena's Bale Grist Mill wins award for historic restoration Rob Grassi, millwright at Bale Grist Mill State Historic Park, was recently awarded the 2020 Preservationist of the Year Award.

“It’s definitely more physical than any job I had in high school,” said Laliberte, who is from Massachusetts.

AmeriCorps is a federal community service program. See https://americorps.gov for more information.

Users of the future park will initially will be able to hike and enjoy an area where the Mayacamas mountains begin to rise out of the western Napa Valley. That will probably be enough for most.

But others might want a bigger challenge. They might think about hiking a couple of miles out of the park-to-be all the way to the top of 2,677-foot Mount Veeder, with its striking views of the Napa Valley and, on a clear day, San Francisco.

“That’s the dream,” said Open Space District General Manager John Woodbury.

The Open Space District owns The Cove property, which includes the top of Mount Veeder. District officials have talked about creating the necessary trails and using intervening, private land to make the connection from Dry Creek.

One look at the steep slopes from the planned Dry Creek park shows this is a dream for fitness buffs only. Fessenden said it would be a strenuous hike, but possible.