Future Vine Trail segment in Napa to receive safety signal at Wine Train crossing
Transportation

Future Vine Trail segment in Napa to receive safety signal at Wine Train crossing

Napa Valley Vine Trail gap

A portion of the Napa Valley Vine Trail, shown in 2017, remains incomplete on the west side of Soscol Avenue between Vallejo and Third streets. This missing piece will be built later this year.

 Register file photo

A project to plug a gap in the Napa Valley Vine Trail will include safeguards to let cyclists and joggers safely coexist with the nearby Wine Train.

Flashing lights will mark the pathway’s crossing of the Wine Train rails just west of Soscol Avenue, on a yet-unbuilt 0.35-mile section between Vallejo and First streets. The signal system is a key state-required safety element of the pathway’s completion through most of Napa, for which the City Council approved a $728,488 construction contract with Ghilotti Bros. Inc. on Tuesday.

Construction is tentatively set to begin in June and continue into October, according to Rosalba Ramirez, senior civil engineer in the city Public Works department.

Running foot-and-bike trails across railroads requires approval from the state Public Utilities Commission, which signed off on the Vine Trail extension’s right of way in July 2020. As a condition of approval, Napa must add safety signals where the path intersects the rails, similar to the flashing lights and gate that already seal off Soscol Avenue vehicle traffic when trains enter and leave the Wine Train terminal on McKinstry Street just south. (The wine and fine dining excursion company resumed service on Monday morning after a 14-month suspension during the coronavirus pandemic.)

A 6 ½-mile Vine Trail leg from Napa north to Yountville that opened in 2016 also includes crossing signals at several east-west streets that intersect both the walking path and Highway 29.

From the trail’s current interruption at Vallejo Street behind the Napa Valley Register building, a new 10-foot-wide stretch of pathway will parallel the Wine Train and head south-southeast before cutting across the rails and continuing south, parallel to Soscol. When the trailway connects to Third Street, it will create 12 uninterrupted miles of car-free access between Yountville and south Napa’s Kennedy Park.

Bridging Napa’s trail gap likely will involve a combination of running new pathway along the railroad and widening Soscol’s west sidewalk to allow cyclists to avoid the avenue’s current bike lane, on the shoulder of a busy north-south route with a 40 mph speed limit.

Ghilotti’s construction bid was the lowest of four received by the city, and one of only two to come in at less than $1 million, according to a memorandum by Public Works Director Julie Lucido.

All funds for the trail extension will be covered by existing capital improvement funds and allotments in Napa’s annual budget that takes effect in July, Lucido wrote.

The complete Vine Trail is envisioned as a car-free, 47-mile countywide artery from Calistoga to the Vallejo Ferry Terminal. An 8.2-mile, $10 million segment linking Calistoga to St. Helena could break ground in the fall, and work on 4.2 miles from American Canyon to the Vallejo ferry could begin in 2022 at a cost of $7 million, Philip Sales, executive director of the Vine Trail Coalition, said last month.

Local transportation officials have sought funding for an 8.2-mile trail section through the Yountville-to-St. Helena wine country, but that project was shut out of a $37 million state transportation grant earlier this year.

