Future Vine Trail segment in Napa to receive safety signal at Wine Train crossing

From the trail’s current interruption at Vallejo Street behind the Napa Valley Register building, a new 10-foot-wide stretch of pathway will parallel the Wine Train and head south-southeast before cutting across the rails and continuing south, parallel to Soscol. When the trailway connects to Third Street, it will create 12 uninterrupted miles of car-free access between Yountville and south Napa’s Kennedy Park.

Bridging Napa’s trail gap likely will involve a combination of running new pathway along the railroad and widening Soscol’s west sidewalk to allow cyclists to avoid the avenue’s current bike lane, on the shoulder of a busy north-south route with a 40 mph speed limit.

Ghilotti’s construction bid was the lowest of four received by the city, and one of only two to come in at less than $1 million, according to a memorandum by Public Works Director Julie Lucido.

All funds for the trail extension will be covered by existing capital improvement funds and allotments in Napa’s annual budget that takes effect in July, Lucido wrote.