Gallagher takes early lead in Napa County District 1 supervisor race

Joelle Gallagher took a sizeable early lead over Suzanne Besú Truchard in a race for Napa County Board of Supervisors 1st District seat that could see them both competing in a November runoff.

The June 7 primary race featured four candidates: Truchard, Gallagher, David Graves and Garrett Hale. The only way to avoid a November runoff election is for a candidate to claim more than 50% of the vote.

As of the 8 p.m. Tuesday first wave of results, Gallagher had 45% of the vote and Truchard 28.4%, putting them in the lead for the two November slots, according to the Napa County Election Division. Trailing were Graves at 15.2% and Hale at 11.4%.

More election results will be released by the county in coming days.

Gallagher is a county planning commissioner and executive director of First 5 Napa County. She held an election night gathering in the backyard of her house near downtown Napa. Guests ate pizzas.

She talked to voters during the campaign about what issues resonated with them.

"I talked a lot about working families and housing that's affordable, wages, climate change," she said.

People are concerned about the water supplies, Gallagher said. And she found that residents think the balance between addressing the needs of locals and tourists has swung too far to the tourists.

Truchard held an election night gathering at the York House, a historic Queen Anne house near downtown Napa owned by relatives. Guests ate food from a taco truck and chatted in the backyard.

She too found out what issues resonated with voters during the campaign.

"It's so interesting," Truchard said. "It's more on the micro-level."

People are concerned about such things as road repair, traffic and homelessness. The locals feel forgotten and want more things to do for families, she said.

But there's optimism, added Truchard. For example, she found people in the Hispanic community were glad to see a Latina leader — Truchard, an attorney, is the daughter of Cuban immigrants.

Countywide, this first count consisted of more than 14,000 ballots turned in through Sunday, Registrar of Voters John Tuteur said. Usually, the first count covers 45% to 50% of the total votes.

The 1st District includes much of central city of Napa and the Carneros area. Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht has held the seat since 1999, but didn’t run for re-election. Votes from this area included in the first count totaled 2,434.

Truchard raised the most money for the campaign, more than $244,833, according to reports filed with the county Election Division.

Gallagher reported raising more than $164,000 for the campaign.

Graves is a former county planning commissioner and co-founder of Saintsbury winery in the Carneros region. He reported raising more than $75,000 for the campaign.

Hale is a local businessperson who lists electric contracting, construction, advertising, mining and solar among his endeavors. He reported raising more than $25,000 for the campaign.

