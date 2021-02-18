 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gallagher to run for Napa County Board of Supervisors

Gallagher to run for Napa County Board of Supervisors

{{featured_button_text}}

Joelle Gallagher is the first person to announce a candidacy for the 1st District Napa County Board of Supervisor seat on the June 7, 2022 ballot.

Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht has held the seat since 1999. He is not seeking re-election. Gallagher has been county planning commissioner since February 2017, when Wagenknecht nominated her and the Board of Supervisors made the appointment.

Gallagher is executive director of First 5 Napa County. She served as executive director for the Cope Family Center for 16 years and also worked for Napa County Farm Bureau and Napa Valley Grapegrowers.

She envisions an engaged and empowered community where everyone has a sense of belonging and economic security, Gallagher said in a press release.

“We need a healthy and thriving workforce that can afford to live where they work and raise families,” she said. “I’m also committed to protecting our agricultural lands, which means responding to climate change and protecting our natural resources.”

Joelle Gallagher M

Joelle Gallagher

The 3rd District seat is also on the ballot and incumbent Supervisor Diane Dillon has announced she will not run. St. Helena Councilmember Anna Chouteau, county Planning Commissioner Anne Cottrell, Napa Valley College Trustee Ines De Luna and grape grower Lucio Perez have filed candidate intention statements.

WATCH NOW: MOUNTAIN LION CAUGHT ON VIDEO IN NAPA NEIGHBORHOOD

CHECK OUT THE WEEK IN CARTOONS

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cruz seen at Cancun airport amid Texas deep freeze

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News