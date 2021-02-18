Gallagher to run for Napa County Board of Supervisors

Joelle Gallagher is the first person to announce a candidacy for the 1st District Napa County Board of Supervisor seat on the June 7, 2022 ballot.

Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht has held the seat since 1999. He is not seeking re-election. Gallagher has been county planning commissioner since February 2017, when Wagenknecht nominated her and the Board of Supervisors made the appointment.

Gallagher is executive director of First 5 Napa County. She served as executive director for the Cope Family Center for 16 years and also worked for Napa County Farm Bureau and Napa Valley Grapegrowers.

She envisions an engaged and empowered community where everyone has a sense of belonging and economic security, Gallagher said in a press release.

“We need a healthy and thriving workforce that can afford to live where they work and raise families,” she said. “I’m also committed to protecting our agricultural lands, which means responding to climate change and protecting our natural resources.”