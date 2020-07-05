Gallo sues Napa's Amourvino Winery over breach of contract

An attorney for Gallo did not respond to repeated requests for a comment.

At the time it purchased the vineyard, Gallo said it would honor existing contracts with outside wineries, but expressed its intent to eventually use Stagecoach’s grapes exclusively for its own brands.

Amourvino entered into what was to be a 10-season contract with Stagecoach Vineyards, according to the filing, agreeing to purchase grapes from the vineyard “between the harvest years 2018 and 2027.” The terms of the contract required payment for the grapes within 30 days of the last delivery, according to the suit.

Contracts typically establish both the quantity of grapes to be purchased and the price per ton at which the grapes will be purchased. Some contracts include per ton, year-over-year price increases. At $14,431 per ton, the contract price between Amourvino and Stagecoach for 2019 is well above the market average of $7,941 per ton for Napa Valley Cabernet grapes — a nod most likely to the storied reputation of Stagecoach’s Cabernet vines.