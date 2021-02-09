Gallo sues St. Helena's Long Meadow Ranch over breach of wine grape contract

Gallo Vineyards has sued Long Meadow Ranch Wine Estates over the St. Helena-based producer’s alleged inability to fulfill its end of a two-year grape contract, according to a complaint filed at the end of January in Napa County Superior Court.

This lawsuit marks the second time Gallo Vineyards, a subsidiary of the world’s largest winery E & J Gallo Winery, has taken legal action against Long Meadow Ranch Wine Estates. It previously sued the winery in September, Wine Business reported, over non-payment for grapes harvested and delivered in 2019. That lawsuit was “dismissed over a technicality,” according to Wine Business.

Long Meadow Ranch Wine Estates initially entered into the contract with Gallo in January of 2019, according to the complaint. That contract, which was to span harvest years 2019 and 2020, dictated the quantity of grapes Long Meadow Ranch Wine Estates would purchase from Gallo and the price to be paid per ton of grapes. For harvest year 2020, Long Meadow Ranch Wine Estates agreed to purchase 120 tons of Cabernet Sauvignon from a Gallo-owned vineyard in Pope Valley for $5,500 per ton — a total value of $660,000, according to the suit.

