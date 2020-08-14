Garcia, Joseph vying for American Canyon mayor seat

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two veterans of American Canyon politics will vie in the November election to be mayor of this fast-growing, south county city – the current mayor, Leon Garcia, and City Councilmember Mark Joseph.

Both will appear on the Nov. 3 ballot. In addition to the mayor's race, voters will have five candidates to choose among to fill two City Council seats.

American Canyon is the county’s second most populous city with more than 20,000 residents. It occupies a unique place among county's cities, straddling wine country to the north and the urban Bay Area to the southwest.

The election comes at a time when the city is revising its general plan to decide its future direction. In addition, plans to build the Watson Ranch community and improve the city’s main street that is Highway 29 should be getting underway in coming years.

Garcia was elected to the City Council in November 2002. He became the city’s first elected mayor in November 2006, with the City Council previously having made the selection.

“It’s just been a real honor and privilege to serve the city,” Garcia said. “There are many things underway. I’d certainly like to be contributing toward their completion.”