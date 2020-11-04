Garcia winning re-election as American Canyon mayor; Aboudamous, Washington lead for council

American Canyon voters appear to be sticking with the status quo.

Incumbent Mayor Leon Garcia took a commanding lead over City Councilmember Mark Joseph in their battle to be the city’s mayor. He led Joseph 63% to 37% as of Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, incumbent City Councilwoman Mariam Aboudamous had a big lead to keep her seat. Newcomer Pierre Washington seemed all but certain to win a second council seat with no incumbent running.

Garcia on Tuesday night declined to declare victory, despite being so far out in front of his rival.

"It's ain't over until it's over," he said, though the celebratory shouts from supporters at an outdoor gathering on Mosaic Court showed what they thought of the initial results.

Garcia sought to extend his long political career in Napa County’s newest city, founded in 1992. He was elected to the City Council in 2002 and became the city’s first - and to date only - elected mayor in 2006.

“I just I work hard for the community," Garcia said. "My heart is here. Community service has always has been an important thing for me."

He talked to residents from all sorts of different backgrounds during the campaign, he said.