Garden to table, garden to glass: Napa Yard hopes to create new gathering space at Oxbow

A new, outdoor gathering space, one that will include garden-to-table dining and “garden-to-glass” adult beverages, is edging closer to its debut.

Napa Yard (formerly known as Oxbow Yard) should open this summer, said manager Chris Lehman. Napa Yard was developed and is operated by Frame Ventures.

“We’re pretty close to getting a final inspection,” and “we are working to open ASAP,” said Lehman.

“We wanted to open last year,” said Lehman, but delays, including COVID-19 pandemic impacts, have extended that original timeline.

Meant to be a three-year, “temporary” project, Napa Yard is located at 585 First St., in the south CIA at Copia gardens, adjacent to the large CIA at Copia overflow parking lot.

In 2018, property owner Wayne O’Connell of Napa announced plans to develop the site into as many as 124 housing units. Progress on that project has not been announced.

In the meantime, the space “lends itself to a really special farm-to-table experience,” said Napa Yard project partner Perry Clark in an interview last year.

That experience will center on “culinary and drinking gardens featuring an outdoor restaurant showcasing the garden’s bounty along with live-fire cooking, a beer garden with 28 taps, wine tasting pavilion, micro distillery and event space,” according to a fact sheet about Napa Yard.

Because it is “temporary,” repurposed shipping containers that were part of the Yard at Mission Rock in the San Francisco Giant’s stadium parking lot have been installed in the gardens that, together with the existing garden pavilion, form the core of the outdoor dining and drinking concept. There are five containers total: two kitchen units, a bar container and two for storage.

The 3.5 acre site contains several different gardens featuring vegetables, fruit, herbs and flowers, said the fact sheet. Shelly Kusch of Garden Junkie Napa Valley and Andrew Imbach of Lone Oak Farms oversee the gardens.

Chef Daniel Tellez, who comes to Napa Yard from Sausalito restaurant Copita, heads up the culinary program which features “a true garden-to-table menu with a focus on live fire cooking.”

Food offerings were described as numerous “ranging from beer garden fare and wine tasting platters to prix fixe seasonal menus” by visiting chefs in the pavilion.

Napa Yard 585 First St., Napa

Concordia Spirits is the onsite distillery headed up by Nate Stearns, who was the assistant distiller at Oakland Spirits Co.

Concordia will feature grape-based spirits infused with botanicals and fruits from the garden for the “garden-to-glass” concept, according to the fact sheet.

The bar program is built around Concordia Spirits offerings such as the blackberry medley and sloe gin fizz made with berries from the mulberry trees in the garden.

In addition to reusing the shipping containers, Napa Yard also features Redwood and Douglas Fir salvaged from the wildfires and locally milled. The logs have been turned into tables, pergolas, benches, wood chips and bar counters, the partners explained.

The project features art as well, including painted plywood murals that were formerly on display at the Sir Francis Drake Hotel in San Francisco. A 16-foot-tall steel sculpture called “The Queen” by Hossain Amjadi is also featured in the beer garden.

Programming will include visiting chefs, music, local vendors and artists and special parties, said the fact sheet. The family-friendly site includes several “different, unique areas for private events of all sizes.” Napa Yard will even have an area for dogs to enjoy.

Temporary, trailer-like restrooms will be available at the far end of the parking lot.

An estimated 30 to 40 employees will need to be hired, Lehman noted. During the summer, “our goal is to be open every day,” he said.

