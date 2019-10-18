Pacific Gas and Electric was responding to a gas leak Friday morning in the vicinity of Trower Avenue and Stover Street, with some residents asked to evacuate their homes while others sheltered in place.
Students at Vintage High School on Trower have been asked to shelter in place as a precaution, said Mike Pearson, assistant superintendent for operational services for the Napa Valley Unified School District.
Students will remain in their current classrooms until PG&E lifts the precaution, Pearson said at 10:40 a.m.
The incident, involving a 2-inch line, was reported shortly before 10 a.m.
City workers set up barricades closing adjacent neighborhood streets.
More information will be forthcoming.