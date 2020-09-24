 Skip to main content
Gas line ruptured during housing tear down in Napa

Gas line ruptured during housing tear down in Napa

Residents along a block of Juarez Street were told the shelter in place Thursday morning after an excavator ruptured a gas line while tearing down an old triplex, Napa Fire reported.

The incident occurred at 8:15 a.m. on the 1100 block of Juarez, said Battalion Chief Ty Becerra.

The company razing the structure believed that the gas had been turned off, but it hadn't, Becerra said.

Pacific Gas & Electric had the leak sealed within a half hour and the demolition continued, he said.

