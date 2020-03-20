Gavin Newsom issues statewide stay-at-home order to slow spread of coronavirus

All Californians need to stay at home and avoid nonessential social contact to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered Thursday.

"It's time for all of us to recognize as individuals and as a community we need to do more to meet this moment," he said at an evening press conference.

Newsom said he hopes not to have to enforce the order, instead encouraging Californians to influence one another to do the right thing.

"I don't believe the people of California need to be told through law enforcement to home isolate, protect themselves," he said.

More than a quarter of the state's residents were already under some type of shelter in place or stay at home orders, including in Sacramento County. The dramatic measures are intended to slow transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19 to spread the effect on the hospital system over time, a tactic that's known as "flattening the curve."

If the state isn't able to slow the virus' spread with its social distancing measures, Newsom's office projects that more than half of all Californians will be infected with the virus within eight weeks, according to a letter he sent to President Donald Trump on Wednesday.