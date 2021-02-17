Gavin Newsom reaches $9.5 billion stimulus deal with checks to families and help for businesses

In total, the individual assistance payments will cost the state nearly $3.7 billion, according to an estimate by the state's Department of Finance.

The deal also includes $2 billion in aid for small businesses. Newsom had originally proposed $575 million for the program, which provides grants up to $25,000 for businesses hurt by the coronavirus.

"People are hungry and hurting, and businesses our communities have loved for decades are at risk of closing their doors," Senate President pro Tem Toni Atkins said in a statement. "We are at a critical moment, and I'm proud we were able to come together to get Californians some needed relief."

Under the deal, businesses that received loans through the federal Paycheck Protection Plan or the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program can deduct up to $150,000 in expenses covered by those loans on their state taxes.

The deal also includes:

• Fee waivers for 59,000 restaurants and bars licensed to serve alcohol and more than 600,000 licensed barbers and cosmetologists

• $24 million to house agricultural workers who need to quarantine away from their families

• $35 million for food banks and diapers