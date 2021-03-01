Gavin Newsom reaches school reopening deal aiming to bring kids to class by April 1

"Up to this point, there were an awful lot of hurdles and requirements that were getting in the way," Gordon said. "This bill basically clears a very, very broad path for school districts to reopen as soon as they can. It's very encouraging."

Gordon said even though this initial step will affect mostly younger students, the legislation is designed to eventually apply to upper grades.

The deal won't force schools to reopen, but lawmakers and Newsom are betting that the $2 billion will be enough of an incentive for districts to bring students back into classrooms.

The deal does not guarantee that teachers will have been offered vaccines by the time they return to classrooms, although the Newsom administration is setting aside doses for educators to get them vaccinated quickly.

Schools that have already reopened or whose school boards set a reopening date before the end of March will not face a testing requirement. Schools that set a reopening date after the end-of-March deadline will need to conduct regular testing if they are in the purple tier — meaning their county is reporting more than seven new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents and a test positivity rate over 8%.