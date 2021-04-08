Gavin Newsom strikes wildfire deal to put $536 million toward home-hardening, prevention

With California likely facing another brutal wildfire season, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a deal with legislative leaders Thursday on $536 million in additional funding to increase fire prevention in the parched state.

While the Legislature has increased Cal Fire's budget by hundreds of millions of dollars in recent years, adding additional helicopters, airplanes and firefighters, Thursday's agreement centers largely on money for increasing the resiliency of California's forests and other vulnerable areas.

Although exact funding details weren't immediately available, the money will go toward forestry management, improvements in defensible space around rural homes, vegetation management. The agreement also provides money for "home hardening" — the desperately needed retrofitting of homes in wildfire-prone areas.

The agreement comes on the heels of the worst wildfire season in modern California history, in which more than 4 million acres burned across the state. The deal also follows Newsom's signature on a memorandum of understanding with the U.S. Forest Service last summer, in which both governments agreed to dramatically increase forest management.