Gavin Newsom's budget gives governor too much power over COVID-19 spending, top Democrat says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A top-ranking Democratic lawmaker is pushing back against part of Gov. Gavin Newsom's revised budget proposal, arguing it would curtail the Legislature's power over COVID-19 spending decisions.

Sen. Holly Mitchell, D-Los Angeles, raised concerns during a Monday budget hearing about nearly $3 billion that Newsom is proposing to spend on COVID-19 response, including on protective equipment like masks, critical medical supplies and hospital surge preparations.

Lawmakers should be involved in the decisions to spend that money, but the governor's proposal doesn't give them enough of a say, said Mitchell, who chairs the Senate Budget Committee.

Vivek Viswanathan of the governor's Department of Finance told Mitchell that the proposal is written to allow the administration "flexibility" to respond quickly in the event of a surge or second wave of COVID-19 cases, or another emergency.

"We do think that it is important," he said. "This is a once in a century emergency, and nobody knows how it's going to go."

Mitchell responded that the Legislature is also capable of responding quickly and should be included in those spending decisions.