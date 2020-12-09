Gavin Newsom's companies got $3 million in business relief loans

That is not something the governor needs now. He already faces criticism for sending his children to private schools for classroom learning as most public schools remain shuttered and for dining in violation of his own rules with 10 lobbyists and others at the pricey French Laundry restaurant in Napa in early November.

PlumpJack spokesman Jeff Nead said the money was for 358 employees spread across all the affiliated businesses.

Like many businesses imperiled by the pandemic, the companies used the money “to protect our workers and keep them employed.” He said the group is operating within federal guidelines and the funds “have been critical in keeping our staff employed and continuing our operations.”

One PlumpJack company, Villa Encinal Partners Limited Partnership, received the largest loan, $918,720, yet lists just 14 employees. For the loan to be forgiven, the partnership must have spent 60% of the money on three months' worth of wages, which pencils out to annual salaries approaching $160,000 per employee.

Dividing 60% of the total among 358 employees brings a much smaller $4,800 per employee.

A second company received $680,000 and another more than $500,000. The tally was first reported by ABC7 News in San Francisco.