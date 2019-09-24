Prominent businessman Gaylon Lawrence, Jr. has purchased the Haynes Vineyard, located in the Coombsville AVA of Napa Valley, according to a press release.
Lawrence owns Heitz Cellars in St. Helena, which he purchased in April of 2018; he also purchased Wildwood Vineyard, a 54-acre property north of Rutherford, in June of this year.
Lawrence operates his family company, The Lawrence Group, which owns and manages farming enterprises in several states, including California, according to a recent speaker biography for Lawrence from the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City’s Agricultural Symposium. Lawrence also has a stake in a variety of other businesses, including a large stake in an HVAC distributorship based in California.
Haynes Vineyard was founded by Pat Haynes and her husband, Duncan, who passed away in 2007. It’s been in the Haynes family since the property was purchased from Nathan Coombs, founder of the City of Napa, in 1885 by James Whitford, Duncan Haynes’s great uncle, according to the press release.
The family planted their Wente Clone Chardonnay and Martini Clone Pinot Noir in 1967 and 1968, respectively, according to the press release, which also mentioned that celebrated winemaker Andre Tchelistcheff oversaw the production of the vineyard’s Pinot Noir in the early 1990s. The property includes 32 acres of planted vines.
In the press release, Lawrence emphasized the history of the property, mentioning he was “thrilled” to have the opportunity to craft wines for the newest iteration of the vineyard.