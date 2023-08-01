One of Napa’s longest-lived congregations will welcome a new spiritual leader on Sunday.

The Rev. Genesis Auste will be installed as pastor of First Presbyterian Church, the congregation recently announced. He will replace Rev. Joanne Martindale, who had been the church’s interim pastor since 2020.

A native of Manila in the Phillippines, Auste previously served as the associate pastor of Calvary Presbyterian Church in Wilmington, a southern area of Los Angeles. During eight years with Calvary, he has worked as its youth pastor for high school and college members, while also serving with the Christian nonprofit groups World Vision International and the International Justice Mission, First Presbyterian said in a news release.

Auste and his wife Joy will move to the Napa area as he takes the helm of First Presbyterian, while their grown children will remain in Southern California.

“I'm very excited that God has called me to serve in a place where I'll always be reminded of Jesus' first miracle of turning water into wine,” Auste said in the church’s statement. “We have a God of transformation — water to wine, mourning to dancing, death to life. And God loves to surprise us, too!”

First Presbyterian in April marked the 170th anniversary of its foundation in 1853 — just three years after California was promoted to statehood — when a missionary board in Philadelphia assigned the Rev. J.C. Herron to preach in Napa, initially in the county courthouse. The church has worshiped in its current neo-Gothic sanctuary at Third and Randolph streets since 1874 and will mark the building’s 150th anniversary next year.

Auste’s first service as First Presbyterian pastor will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday.

