Geoff Belyea resigning as Napa County Fire Chief
Geoff Belyea resigning as Napa County Fire Chief

Geoff Belyea

Geoff Belyea is the new Napa County Fire Chief.

 Barry Eberling

With the heart of fire season approaching, Napa County finds itself looking for a new fire chief.

Napa County confirmed on Wednesday that County Fire Chief Geoff Belyea will leave his post on Sept. 12. Belyea, who grew up in Napa County and was named chief in April 2019, will become assistant fire chief for the American Canyon Fire District.

The 30-day notice gives time for a transition, Belyea said.

“Just another opportunity presented itself … overall, it’s a decision I made for the betterment of my family,” Belyea said on Wednesday.

Napa County Board of Supervisors Chairperson Alfredo Pedroza on Wednesday afternoon wished Belyea the best. He said the focus is on finding a new chief.

“We know how important this time is as fire season is upon us,” Pedroza said.

Napa County contracts with Cal Fire to run the county Fire Department and the chief is a Cal Fire employee. Pedroza said finding a new chief will be a collaborative effort between Cal Fire and the county.

Napa County and Cal Fire officials said Assistant Fire Chief Jason Martin will stand in during a search for a new chief.

He has already spoken with Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit Chief Shana Jones about a new chief, Pedroza said.

Napa County has taken steps to better prepare for wildfires, from bringing in a locally-based water-dropping helicopter to doing fuel-clearing work with Napa Communities Firewise Foundation. The county is eager to continue doing new things, Pedroza said.

“Napa is different and we need to have a chief who understands the difference,” Pedroza said.

Belyea became a county volunteer firefighter in 1997. All but a year-and-a-half of his 24 years working with Cal Fire have been in Napa County.

He was chief during the 2020 Hennessy/LNU Lightning Complex fire, which burned roughly 30% of the county. That was followed by the Glass fire that burned through Deer Park and the heart of wine country.

Belyea said he’s proud of the partnership between the county and Napa Communities Firewise Foundation, the county’s five-year vegetation management plan and the update of the defensible space ordinance. Also, increasing staffing at the Napa and St. Helena stations from two to three will make a difference.

“The Fire Department is going to continue to function as it always has,” Belyea said.

Martin agreed in a county/Cal Fire press release.

"Our cooperative agreement with Cal Fire will continue to provide a host of resources for fire protection, such as personnel, aircraft, overhead, dozers and engines," Martin said. "Even in the midst of the current fire season, this change of leadership will not adversely affect our emergency response and service to our residents."

Cal Fire provides the county with administrative support and coordination with five full-time paid stations and nine volunteer fire companies. The stations and companies operate under a county fire plan approved by the Board of Supervisors, the department website says.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

