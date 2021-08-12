Geoff Belyea resigning as Napa County Fire Chief

Napa County has taken steps to better prepare for wildfires, from bringing in a locally-based water-dropping helicopter to doing fuel-clearing work with Napa Communities Firewise Foundation. The county is eager to continue doing new things, Pedroza said.

“Napa is different and we need to have a chief who understands the difference,” Pedroza said.

Belyea became a county volunteer firefighter in 1997. All but a year-and-a-half of his 24 years working with Cal Fire have been in Napa County.

He was chief during the 2020 Hennessy/LNU Lightning Complex fire, which burned roughly 30% of the county. That was followed by the Glass fire that burned through Deer Park and the heart of wine country.

Belyea said he’s proud of the partnership between the county and Napa Communities Firewise Foundation, the county’s five-year vegetation management plan and the update of the defensible space ordinance. Also, increasing staffing at the Napa and St. Helena stations from two to three will make a difference.

“The Fire Department is going to continue to function as it always has,” Belyea said.

Martin agreed in a county/Cal Fire press release.