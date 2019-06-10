A man died after colliding with a tree while driving an ATV on the grounds of Vine Cliff Winery off of Silverado Trail Sunday, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. on an asphalt roadway on the winery grounds, 7400 Silverado Trail, the CHP said.
For an unknown reason, the driver of the four-wheeler lost control and the right front of the ATV struck a tree, the CHP said.
The driver, a 35-year-old man from College Park, Georgia, was ejected and also hit with the tree, the CHP said.
There were no witnesses to the incident. A vineyard employee heard the collision and discovered the man unconscious with a head wound.
The victim, who was identified by the Napa County Coroner's office as Charles Eric Kincade, was transported to Queen of the Valley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 6:20 p.m., the CHP said.