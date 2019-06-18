Navigating the legal system alone can be intimidating.
That’s why about 40 people use the Napa County Superior Court’s self-help center on a daily basis, said Neil Bowman-Davis, the center’s supervising attorney.
“There’s no other service out there like ours,” he said. “The cost of legal services is very, very high.”
The court’s self-help center, located in the Historic Courthouse on Second Street, has dealt primarily with family law matters since its budget was halved more than 10 years ago, Bowman-Davis said. It still advises on some other matters, such as small claims, and landlord and tenant disputes.
Spanish-speaking residents can also be served thanks to Olga Medina, the center’s senior legal process clerk.
Others may opt to use the online Guide and File system, which helps people fill out legal forms by asking a series of questions, much like e-file tax systems help people file their taxes.
They often see people enter the center distressed, scattered and in stressful situations. But by the end of their session, people are able to think more clearly and start putting their lives back together, staff said.
It’s good to see people throughout their healing process, Bowman-Davis said.
They’re also able to connect people with services and clear up misunderstandings, Medina said. Some people confuse Mexican and American laws, for example, and some dads think they don’t have rights to see their kids, Medina said.
Bowman-Davis and Medina face a large workload. They’re the only two staffers at the center, and though they see about 1,200 people per month, they’re still able to accommodate walk-ins with 15- to 30-minute sessions.
Their work isn’t over when they leave the office. People stop them in the grocery store and parking lot with questions, they said.
It’s a busy job, they said, but their work at the center is worth it.
“When it happens, we’re here,” Bowman-Davis said.