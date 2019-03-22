Photos of a “super bloom” of poppies and other wildflowers around the city of Lake Elsinore in Southern California may have locals wondering if the Napa Valley will see a similar explosion of vibrancy.
The answer is no and yes.
Napa Valley doesn’t have the same wide open and extensive grasslands that the Lake Elsinore area does, explained Napa botanist Chris Lea.
Grapes have been planted in most of those areas in Napa Valley. So Napans won’t see great fields of poppies on natural swaths of land, he said.
“In small patches we do get some very intense blooms of poppies and lupine” and other wildflowers, said Lea, who is a volunteer with the Napa chapter of the California Native Plant Society.
“I don’t know if it tips the scales of a super bloom but it looks like a good year” for a lot of flowers, especially after abundant winter rains, he said.
Lea said Skyline Park is a fine place to see wildflowers, including the California poppy and the blue- and lavender-colored lupine.
Near Angwin, there are some trails by Pacific Union College and Las Posadas state forest where poppies, lupine and shooting stars (a magenta and pink colored flower) among others, can be seen, said Lea.
At Moore Creek Park, next to Lake Hennessy off Highway 128, specialties like the red larkspur and the yellow Diogenes lantern can be viewed, said Lea.
And of course there’s the mustard flower, seen widely in vineyards at this time of year. It started flowering around January and “probably has peaked already,” said Lea.
California Native Plant Society volunteer Mike Parmeter said there are some places to see larger clusters of blooming flowers, such as Snell Valley, Pope Valley and Mount St. Helena.
The land around James Creek Road, located off of Butts Canyon Road, is another choice spot. “I’ve seen that just full of color at times with wildflowers," said Parmeter.
Drivers on Hwy 29 may be noticing a small orange flower blooming along the highway. That’s a wild marigold, an escaped ornamental. It’s not native to Northern California, but there's more of it this year, said Lea.
Jake Ruygt, another local native wildflower expert, agreed that this will be a better than normal year for flowers but said that wildflower annual blooms are actually slowly declining in Napa Valley because of the spread of invasive non-native flowers such as mustard and the wild marigold.
“It’s a real challenge,” Ruygt said.
“It’s getting harder and harder to find those patches where there’s a good bloom,” he said.
Lea said a stretch of warm dry weather led to some acceleration of blooming but recent rain and cool weather are going to delay the bloom.
The rain only puts a pause on the flowering, said Lea. “Once that rain stops the blooming will get back on schedule.”
For those who want to view Napa Valley’s equivalent of a super bloom, “I’d wait about two weeks if you want to see lots and lots of flowers,” said Lea.
Parmeter said he expects the height of the bloom from mid- to-late April. The flowers usually last until around Memorial Day.
“When the hills start to turn brown, the flowers give up,” said Parmeter.
Before then, take the time to admire Napa’s wildflowers, Ruygt recommended.
“We have over 1,200 native species in Napa County including trees and shrubs. There are wonderful things out there to see.”
However, don’t pick them, he said.
“You never know if you’re pulling something that’s rare.”