Is it illegal to pick a California Poppy?

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, "It is often believed that there are laws prohibiting the cutting or damaging of the California poppy because it is the state flower."

Actually, it's not illegal to pick poppies located on your own private property, or when you have permission from the landowner, said the CDFW website.

However, when the poppies grow on school property, in a park, median, outside a courthouse or on other federal land or government property, it is illegal to pick them. In that case, pickers face a fine of $1,000 or a stint in county jail for not more than six months, or both.