To help manage the now-familiar throngs of festivalgoers who flood downtown Napa for BottleRock, several streets in the Oxbow neighborhood will be off limits to motor vehicles during the three-day music festival at the Napa Valley Expo.

Chief among the closures from Friday to Sunday will be the Expo’s frontage on Third Street, where tens of thousands of BottleRock fans spill onto the roadway at the end of each festival day, often headed west to restaurants and hotels downtown. Cars will be prohibited from 8 to 11 p.m. on Third between the Silverado Trail and Coombs Street downtown, according to Sgt. William (Brad) Bradshaw of the California Highway Patrol’s Napa station.

Burnell Street will be under a hard closure between Third and Eighth streets, except for residents and Vine buses, from 5 p.m. Friday — ahead of BottleRock’s first prime-time session until 1 a.m. Monday, three hours after the festival’s conclusion.

Other streets will be closed from 8 a.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Monday, including:

- Juarez Street between First and Third streets

- Bailey Street

- Fourth Street between Bailey and Lawrence streets

- Lawrence Street between Third and Fourth

- Sousa Lane between Soscol Avenue and the Silverado Trail

Softer closures will be in force for other area streets from 8 a.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Monday, with a ban on curbside parking expect for residents, according to CHP:

- Burnell Street (both sides) between Third and Eighth streets

- Bailey and Fourth streets

- Third Street (both sides) between Soscol Avenue and the Silverado Trail

- Juarez Street (east and west sides) between First and Third streets

- Silverado Trail (west side) between Third Street and Sousa Lane

- Sousa Lane between Soscol and Silverado

Spectators using the Uber and Lyft rideshare services will use a new pickup lot, at the corner of Third and Franklin streets near the Napa County courthouses.

Twelve parking areas will be opened for BottleRock spectators, from McKinstry Street in the north to the Soscol Avenue-Silverado Trail fork to the south and Randolph Street downtown. Two lots are designated as accessible to disabled visitors — at 800 Silverado and 301 First St., north of the Expo.

The Napa Valley Transportation Authority is offering free service for all Vine bus rides during BottleRock’s three-day run, both to the Expo and around the city of Napa. The Vine system also operates extended hours for local service and express routes to BART during BottleRock. For more details, visit the NVTA at vinetransit.com/bottlerock/

