Getting Napa off state COVID-19 list will take big case cuts

Napa County must cut its number of COVID-19 cases in half to get off the state’s monitoring list and open up more businesses, a task that county officials acknowledge is daunting.

The county is on the state list for having more than 100 cases per 100,000 people over 14 days. The most recent rate is 176 cases, though that number is suspect as being low because of issues with the state’s electronic lab reporting system.

Here’s another way to look at the situation: Napa County must average less than 10 cases a day to avoid being on the list, assuming it doesn’t run afoul of other state criteria. The average number of daily cases as reported by the county over the past 14 days is about 22.

All of that led to talk among Napa County supervisors on Tuesday that perhaps the state might change the metric. County Public Health Officer Karen Relucio also held out that hope.

“It does feel like this metric we’re up against is almost insurmountable,” she said.