Getting with the times: Napa County Library eliminates overdue fines

People with overdue Napa County Library books and other materials don’t have to worry about paying fines, not during the COVID-19 crisis or beyond.

Of course, charging a 25-cents-per-day fine while people are under a shelter-at-home order wouldn’t be fair. County libraries are closed - at least physically, though not online- and aren't accepting returned materials.

But the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday went further then waiving fines during the COVID-19 emergency. It eliminated late fines forever, barring a future change in policy. An exception is items belonging to other libraries, such as those loaned under the inter-library system.

“This is the national trend,” county Library Director Anthony Halstead said.

Napa County Library was already heading this direction. In May 2018, it eliminated late fines for children's and teen materials.

Late fines are associated with libraries as much as a librarian’s “Ssshhhh.” Halstead said libraries thought of fines as the stick to get materials returned.