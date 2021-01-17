'Ghost kitchens,' following virtual restaurant model, arrive in Napa

He has since added dim sum (iDIMSUMshack) and ramen (iRAMENshack) to his offerings. Because he only operates for pick-up two nights a week, Mazotti is not on app-based delivery platforms, most of which require vendors to be open a minimum of four days a week for service. Customers can order ahead and select a pick-up time on Mazotti’s website, he explained.

It’s a model Mazotti and his small team are still working out: the website doesn’t currently let them limit the number of orders scheduled for any given time, which resulted last weekend in a hectic order back up and long wait times for customers.

Though Spork Kitchens opened with the ghost kitchen business in mind, it had up until this year served mostly as an outlet for commercial caterers, according to Sandy Sauter, who co-owns Spork with husband Brad Gates. Their greatest concern upon Spork’s opening in January of 2019 was how long it would take for the ghost kitchen trend to catch on in Napa Valley.

“It’s a dine out environment — that’s what we’re all about here — but I knew it would come someday,” she said. “With COVID, it’s come on like gangbusters, and I don’t think it’s going to go away.”