Parents and students of Browns Valley Elementary will collect gift card donations to help buy schoolroom necessities for schools and teachers affected by last November's Camp Fire.
Community members are encouraged to donate gift cards, which will be donated directly to the Paradise Unified School District.
Gift cards from Staples, Office Depot, Target, Walmart, Amazon, The Container Store and Lakeshore Learning are most in need as they offer many items needed in classrooms and some offer discount to teachers.
The fundraiser, started by Victoria Keigwin and Amy Stone, members of the Browns Valley Parent Club, is in response to the news that Paradise teachers have had to rebuild their classrooms, some from scratch. Teachers do not have the funds to create the learning environment they had before the fires. Teachers often spend years gathering items to foster a creative atmosphere and pay for many items from their own pocket.
“The Camp Fire was a devastating loss for the families affected in so many ways,” said Keigwin. “I remember feeling so fortunate that our children were able to return to school with their friends and teachers after the fires in Napa. Many of the Paradise students have been relocated to temporary classrooms that aren’t equipped with everything that the teachers need. These gift cards will go directly to the teachers in Paradise to allow their students to have some normalcy after such a tremendous community loss.”
The gift card collection will take place April 22 to May 3. Gift cards of any amount can be dropped off at the Browns Valley Elementary School front office or mailed to 1001 Buhman Ave, Napa, CA 94558. Adults can also send donated gift cards to class with BV students. Please note the amount of the card on the card itself.