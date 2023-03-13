Ginny Simms, an ardent supporter of Napa County controlled growth and land preservation in Napa County — and the first woman elected to the county Board of Supervisors — has died.

Her history-making Board of Supervisors victory came in June 1972. Amid the celebrations, she reflected on the significance of her accomplishment.

On that red-letter day more than half a century ago, Simms told the Napa Register that “some people want a woman, other people are afraid of what that means.”

But, Simms said, the real question was what she thought. She added that more than half the voters in the county's 4th District agreed with her views.

She served on the Board of Supervisors for four years, but didn’t fade from public view afterward. As recently as 2018, she was telling county leaders at a public meeting that stricter watershed protections are needed.

On March 6, Simms died with her daughter Wendy Rudolph and son Doug Simms at her side. She had recently turned 95.

“She really wanted the best for Napa and the people of Napa,” Rudolph said.

Simms was born in Hays, Kansas in 1927 and came to California in 1942. She attended Stanford University and graduated Phi Beta Kappa in 1949 with a degree in political science, according to her obituary. She and her husband Warren Simms moved to Napa in 1955.

“She and my dad came to Napa and fell in love with that little valley,” Rudolph said.

The first mention of Simms in the Register came on Oct. 13, 1966. She was volunteer chairperson in a school bond campaign and said she was holding four meetings a day with individuals and parent-teacher groups for door-to-door outreach.

She kept busy on the local government scene. A March 13, 1972 photo in the Register shows Simms, then a city of Napa planning commissioner, talking with former Secretary of the Interior Stewart Udall, state Sen. Peter Behr and Assemblymember John Dunlap at a People for Open Space conference in Berkeley.

Then came her run for county supervisor. An advertisement in the May 19, 1972 Register showed her priorities.

“A million people in Napa County? It’s possible! Ginny Simms believes it’s time to control growth in our valley,” the ad said.

She won a majority of the votes in a primary election against two opponents, avoiding a runoff.

Today’s county Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk John Tuteur was also on the Board of Supervisors in the early 1970s.

“Ginny was very conscientious, thorough, very public-orientated in terms of making sure people were respectfully listened to and their concerns addressed," Tuteur said on Monday.

In June 1976, Simms lost her re-election bid to the Lake Berryessa rancher Harold Moskowite in what the Register called a "stunning upset." Simms said she thought voters decided based on the effects of inflation and their own economic situations, not county growth policies.

“I’m really not ashamed of anything I did,” she told the Register. “Plus, I don’t feel bad about what I did for women.”

Simms occasionally went to the Board of Supervisors in recent years before the COVID-19 pandemic to speak during public comments. In December 2016, she told supervisors that a planned Walt Ranch vineyard project might someday include 35 estate homes being built on the 2,000 acres.

“I want to warn you that you’re heading us for the same kind of trouble you have all experienced with Berryessa’s badly planned subdivisions,” Simms told supervisors.

In March 2018, Simms addressed a county visioning workshop. She saw plenty to cherish about Napa County.

“The people — they are basically kind and caring,” Simms said. Another positive: “The agricultural land.”

In February 2018, she told supervisors a county report on the Measure C ballot measure to further protect watersheds concentrated too much on possible negatives. Simms said protecting watersheds so people have water to drink is a positive.

Measure C lost, 50.9% to 49.1%.

“Measure C was a real heartbreaker for her,” Rudolph said. “It was close.”

Napa Vision 2050, in a weekend email newsletter, recalled advice Simms gave when people met in 2015 to form the coalition of environmental and neighborhood groups.

“Be fact-based. Do not presume the other side, whichever side that is, is the enemy. Find common ground,” Simms said.

Over the years, Simms served on the Napa County grand jury, a committee that envisioned the county's 1968 agricultural preserve and a board for the Land Trust of Napa County, among other things, her obituary said.

There will be a celebration of life for Simms at 1:30 p.m. June 17 at the Covenant Presbyterian Church in Napa, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, people can donate in her name to the Land Trust of Napa County. Go to Tulocaycemetery.org to share condolences and memories on Simms’ tribute wall.

