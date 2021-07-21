Girl power: Napa girls run and more at summer camp

The friend part is important to Lexi. If she wasn’t at camp, she figured she’d be “sitting in the car with her dad right now, because he has work.” That is not as fun, said Lexi.

Is there anything different she’d like to do at camp for the rest of the week?

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I wouldn’t change anything,” said Lexi. “I like it the way it is.”

Talia Dawson, age 9, said she wanted to go to GOTR camp because she loves Girls On The Run activities.

And besides, if she stayed at home instead of going to the park, “My dad would make me do more math and he wouldn’t let me watch TV,” explained Talia.

Even though the nonprofit is called Girls on the Run, in addition to just physical games, the emotional well-being of the girls is an important part of the week, said Janet Todd, the executive director of GOTR.

“It’s all about building girls’ resilience and social/emotional health,” especially after COVID-19, said Todd. “The focus of this camp is on the power of emotions and how to manage,” those feelings.

Some 16 girls, mostly from Napa County, are signed up. Depending on need, the fee was $10 to $40 for the week, said Todd.